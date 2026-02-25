Advertisement

'Chance to evaluate' - Madugu explains Asisat Oshoala’s omission from Super Falcons squad

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:52 - 25 February 2026
Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu explains the tactical decision to leave out Asisat Oshoala for friendlies against Cameroon, as Nigeria prepares for WAFCON 2026 and World Cup qualification.
Advertisement

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has addressed concerns surrounding the omission of star forward Asisat Oshoala from Nigeria’s squad for the international friendlies against Cameroon.

Advertisement
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was the hero as Al Hilal defeated Ashleigh Plumptre's Al Ittihad 3-2 in Saudi Arabia.
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala and Ashleigh Plumptre in Saudi Arabia. Both will combine to help Nigeria beat Benin.

The first friendly match will take place in Yaounde on February 28th, with the second match scheduled for March 3rd.

Oshoala’s absence from the 25-player list released last week generated debate among supporters, especially given her strong performances for Al-Hilal Women. However, Madugu insists the decision is part of a broader strategy.

Advertisement

What Madugu said

Speaking on the selection, Madugu explained that the friendlies present an opportunity to assess other players ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The coach dismissed speculation of any fallout, stressing that Oshoala remains central to his long-term plans.

“It’s a friendly match, and it’s important we allow others to show what they can do,” he told Complete Sports.

Advertisement

He added, “We know what she can offer, so this is a chance to evaluate other options and try new combinations.

“Asisat is still part of the team, and there should not be any uproar about her exclusion for these games,” he added.

Nigeria will head into WAFCON in Morocco as defending champions, aiming to secure a record-extending 11th continental title. Drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Football
25.02.2026
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Inigo Martinez || Image credit: Al Nassr Zone
Football
25.02.2026
Al Najma vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo scores, ex-Barcelona star hits brace as Faris Najd return to first place
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Football
25.02.2026
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Lifestyle
25.02.2026
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Football
25.02.2026
‘Congratulations’ - Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina
Football
25.02.2026
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina