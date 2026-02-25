'Chance to evaluate' - Madugu explains Asisat Oshoala’s omission from Super Falcons squad

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu explains the tactical decision to leave out Asisat Oshoala for friendlies against Cameroon, as Nigeria prepares for WAFCON 2026 and World Cup qualification.

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has addressed concerns surrounding the omission of star forward Asisat Oshoala from Nigeria’s squad for the international friendlies against Cameroon.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala and Ashleigh Plumptre in Saudi Arabia. Both will combine to help Nigeria beat Benin.

The first friendly match will take place in Yaounde on February 28th, with the second match scheduled for March 3rd.

Oshoala’s absence from the 25-player list released last week generated debate among supporters, especially given her strong performances for Al-Hilal Women. However, Madugu insists the decision is part of a broader strategy.

What Madugu said

Speaking on the selection, Madugu explained that the friendlies present an opportunity to assess other players ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The coach dismissed speculation of any fallout, stressing that Oshoala remains central to his long-term plans.

“It’s a friendly match, and it’s important we allow others to show what they can do,” he told Complete Sports.

He added, “We know what she can offer, so this is a chance to evaluate other options and try new combinations.

“Asisat is still part of the team, and there should not be any uproar about her exclusion for these games,” he added.

Nigeria will head into WAFCON in Morocco as defending champions, aiming to secure a record-extending 11th continental title. Drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi.

