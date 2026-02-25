Hakimi’s lawyer BLASTS accuser, says she refused DNA test and tried to ‘rob’ PSG star

Hakimi’s attorney released a statement as the African Best faces 15 years in jail if found guilty of rape.

The lawyer for Achraf Hakimi has issued a strongly worded statement after a French judge ordered the Paris Saint-Germain defender to stand trial over a rape allegation dating back to 2023.

Fanny Colin, who leads Hakimi’s defence, said the case is based “solely on the word of a woman” and accused the complainant of obstructing investigators.

Achraf Hakimi could face up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty of rape | Photo Credit: IMAGO

Her remarks were published publicly following confirmation that the matter will proceed to trial.

Hakimi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the Moroccan national team, has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Fanny Collins statement ahead of Hakimi's rape trial

Achraf Hakimi of PSG | Credit: IMAGO

The statement shared via Fanny Collins' official X page on Tuesday, February 24, read as translated from French:

“A trial has been ordered in the presence of an accusation based solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, refused all medical examinations and DNA testing, refused to allow the analysis of her mobile phone, and refused to give the name of a key witness.

"A woman whose two successive psychological evaluations revealed a lack of lucidity regarding the events she claims to be denouncing, and also the absence of any post-traumatic symptoms.

"All this while she attempted to conceal from the judicial authorities several messages exchanged with one of her friends planning to ‘rob’ Mr. Hakimi.

The statement concludes: "We are determined and combative as we await this trial so that justice may be served.”

The above statement reflects the position of Hakimi’s legal team. However, the claims contained within it have not been independently verified in court.

Latest on Hakimi's trial and rape case background

The case stems from an allegation made in February 2023 by a 24-year-old woman who accused Hakimi of rape at his home in the Paris suburbs.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi | IMAGO

The defender, who won the 2025 CAF Player of The Year Award was formally placed under investigation by French authorities in March 2023.

After a lengthy judicial investigation, a magistrate has now ordered the case to proceed to trial.

Under French law, that decision means the investigating judge found sufficient grounds for the matter to be examined in open court. A trial date has not yet been publicly announced.

The complainant’s legal representatives have not issued a new public statement following Colin’s latest remarks. As the case moves toward trial, proceedings will ultimately determine the facts and any potential criminal liability.

If convicted in France, Hakimi could face up to 15 years in prison for rape under Article 222-23 of the French Penal Code.

Until then, the allegations remain contested, and Hakimi continues to deny any wrongdoing.

