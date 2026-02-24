The truth will come out - Achraf Hakimi breaks silence as PSG star DRAGGED to court over rape charges

After three years of investigation, the 2025 African Player of the Year will now face trial following accusations of rape. He could face as up to 15 years in jail if he is found guilty.

Achraf Hakimi, has been ordered to stand trial on rape charges stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred in February 2023.

The 27-year-old Moroccan skipper, who has consistently denied the accusations, confirmed the development via a statement on social media on Tuesday, Feb. 24, expressing confidence that the proceedings would exonerate him.

Per France 24, French prosecutors confirmed the referral to the Hauts-de-Seine criminal court on 24 February 2026, though no trial date has been scheduled yet.

What Happened?

Achraf Hakimi of PSG | Credit: IMAGO

Pulse Sports earlier reported case originated from a complaint filed by a 24-year-old woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted at Hakimi's home in Boulogne-Billancourt, a suburb of Paris.

According to reports, the woman had been in contact with Hakimi via Instagram for about a month before visiting his residence on the night of 24-25 February 2023.

She alleged that Hakimi kissed her without consent, touched her inappropriately, and proceeded to rape her despite her protests. She reportedly managed to escape by kicking him and sending a distress message to a friend, who arranged for her transport away from the scene.

Achraf Hakimi | Credit: Europa Press

The complainant filed a report at the Nogent-sur-Marne police station the following day, prompting the Nanterre prosecutor's office to launch a preliminary investigation on 27 February 2023.

Hakimi was questioned by authorities on in March 2023 and formally indicted the next day on preliminary rape charges. He was placed under judicial supervision, which included a ban on contacting the alleged victim, but he was not detained and continued his professional career uninterrupted.

In August 2025, prosecutors requested that the case proceed to trial, citing sufficient evidence based on the investigation's findings. Hakimi's legal team has vehemently contested the claims, describing the accusation as an "attempted blackmail" and pointing to inconsistencies in the complainant's account.

They argue that the case relies solely on her testimony, as she reportedly refused medical examinations, DNA testing, and review of her phone communications.

Additionally, they claim she concealed messages indicating a plan to rob Hakimi and failed to name a key witness. The complainant's lawyer has countered these assertions, insisting there is no evidence of blackmail and reaffirming the validity of the rape allegations.

Hakimi's representatives have appealed the decision to refer the case to trial, seeking dismissal of the charges, but the appeal's outcome remains pending. Throughout the ordeal, Hakimi has admitted only to consensual kisses and maintained his innocence, with his team emphasising that the trial will allow for a full public airing of the facts.

What Hakimi said as three-year rape case proceeds to trial

Aujourd’hui une accusation de viol suffit à justifier un procès alors même que je la conteste et que tout démontre qu’elle est fausse. C’est aussi injuste pour les innocents que pour les victimes sincères. J’attends avec calme ce procès qui permettra que la vérité éclate… — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) February 24, 2026

In his X post on 24 February 2026, Hakimi wrote: "Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything proves that it is false. It is as unfair to the innocent as it is to sincere victims. I await this trial calmly, which will allow the truth to come out publicly."

Born in Madrid to Moroccan parents, Hakimi rose through Real Madrid's youth academy before stints at Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.

Achraf Hakimi leads the Moroccan defence.

He joined PSG in 2021 for a reported €60 million fee, becoming a key player in their defence and contributing to multiple Ligue 1 titles.

Internationally, he captained Morocco to a historic semi-final finish at the 2022 World Cup before winning the CAF Player of The Year Award in November 2025.

Achraf Hakimi won the 2025 CAF POTY

Hakimi helped the Moroccan national team reach the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in January 2025.