Inside the Ksh700 Million Migori Stadium Renovation Set to Deliver a CAF-Approved Facility

The Kenyan government has detailed the features of the ongoing Ksh700 million upgrade of Migori Stadium, which is set to become a 10,000-seater facility designed to meet international standards.

Construction on the stadium, which is being handled by Royal Contractors Limited, began in July 2025. The project is currently 40 per cent complete, with an expected completion date of mid-2026.

In a statement posted on his official X (Twitter) handle, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo emphasised that the project is a strategic government investment aimed at developing sports talent in the South Nyanza region.

Key Details of the Migori Stadium

“The Migori Stadium is currently undergoing a major upgrade as part of the Government's deliberate investment in sports and talent development, with a particular focus on nurturing the immense and diverse talent found in the South Nyanza Region,” Omollo said.

The renovated stadium will be built to Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards, positioning Migori as a potential host for high-level national and regional competitions.

Key features will include a professional-grade football pitch and an eight-lane running track, catering to both football and athletics.

The facility will also boast modern changing rooms, a fully equipped gym for athlete training, a basketball court, and a spectator pavilion.

Additionally, VIP lounges will be included to accommodate dignitaries during major events, giving the complex a multi-sport and modern character.

“Once complete, the facility will be transformed into a modern, 10,000-seater stadium built to CAF standards, positioning Migori as a key hub for competitive sports and youth empowerment,” Omollo added, highlighting its capacity to host significant tournaments.

The project is also providing immediate economic benefits by creating jobs for local residents. Omollo confirmed that the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is overseeing security to ensure the construction proceeds smoothly and safely.

