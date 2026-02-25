Now we are winning the league - Manchester United fans divided after adhan at Old Trafford during Ramadan iftar

Manchester United supporters share mixed reactions after the Adhan was recited at Old Trafford during a Ramadan Iftar event organised with the club’s Muslim Supporters Club.

Manchester United’s iconic home, Old Trafford, witnessed a historic on February 24, 2026, as the Muslim call to prayer, known as the Adhan was recited inside the stadium during a Ramadan Iftar gathering.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club (MUMSC), brought together fans observing Ramadan to break their fast. While many hailed the moment as a powerful display of inclusivity and community spirit, others criticised the move, arguing that religious observances should not take place in a football venue.

The Iftar event featured Qur’an recitation, the Adhan, and communal prayers led by English reciter Ibrahim Idris. Attendance was limited to 80 members through a ballot system, according to organisers.

Videos of the Adhan echoing through the stadium, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams".

Manchester United x MUMSC Iftar 2026. Adhan at Old Trafford for the first time ever. Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/Fj43Yqs70I — Cool_Ustaaz ☪ (@Cool_Ustaz) February 24, 2026

Mixed reactions from the fans

Supporters described the occasion as “surreal” and “historic,” praising the club for embracing diversity within its global fanbase. Many Muslim fans shared messages of gratitude, celebrating what they viewed as a meaningful moment of representation at one of football’s most famous grounds.

Now we have won the League! The Old Trafford curse is lifted. — That_Blak Boi (@Blak_Boi_Jhay) February 25, 2026

O Allah with this please take our beloved club back to where it belong Amen 🙏 — Bwhite couture 💯✂️👔 (@officialbwhite1) February 25, 2026

Everyone imitates Liverpool, Masha'Allah. — dιawara walιverpool (@Wdiawara2) February 25, 2026

Who is our next match please!? I want to see something 😄 — That_Blak Boi (@Blak_Boi_Jhay) February 25, 2026

This is the problem try to bring religion into everything. Must this be done same way LGBTQ is been brought into football. — malichet (@enibe_richard) February 25, 2026

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League with 48 points, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

