Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘We will take anyone on’ - Newcastle star claims they are ready to face any team in the Champions League
The Magpies have been a formidable force in Europe this season, finishing the group stage as the competition's top scorers with 26 goals and winning six games in a single campaign for the first time in their history.
While some might expect a Premier League side to advance, the manner in which Newcastle has won has been impressive.
They convincingly defeated teams like Qarabag, who had previously held Chelsea and beaten Benfica.
Newcastle ready to face any team
Winger Jacob Murphy was unequivocal when asked about his preferred opponent following a 3-2 second-leg victory over Qarabag, which sealed a dominant 9-3 aggregate win. "Anyone," he stated on Amazon Prime.
"Honestly, with this group of players, we will take anyone on. Especially with knockout football, we back ourselves. Bring on whoever's to come."
This defiant mindset is shared by head coach Eddie Howe, who believes his team has proven it can rise to the occasion. "We have to believe in ourselves," Howe said.
This success marks a significant turnaround from just a few weeks ago. After a 3-2 Premier League loss to Brentford at St James' Park, Howe admitted he wasn't doing his job "well enough" amidst criticism from some fans.
The team responded emphatically, winning four of their last five matches in all competitions and rallying to "fight for the manager".
As the club awaits Friday's last-16 draw, the feeling is one of eager anticipation rather than fear.