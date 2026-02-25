‘We will take anyone on’ - Newcastle star claims they are ready to face any team in the Champions League

Newcastle United are brimming with confidence and ready to "take on anyone" in the Champions League last 16, a sentiment echoed by both players and management after securing their spot in the next round.

The Magpies have been a formidable force in Europe this season, finishing the group stage as the competition's top scorers with 26 goals and winning six games in a single campaign for the first time in their history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some might expect a Premier League side to advance, the manner in which Newcastle has won has been impressive.

They convincingly defeated teams like Qarabag, who had previously held Chelsea and beaten Benfica.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newcastle ready to face any team

Winger Jacob Murphy was unequivocal when asked about his preferred opponent following a 3-2 second-leg victory over Qarabag, which sealed a dominant 9-3 aggregate win. "Anyone," he stated on Amazon Prime.

"Honestly, with this group of players, we will take anyone on. Especially with knockout football, we back ourselves. Bring on whoever's to come."

This defiant mindset is shared by head coach Eddie Howe, who believes his team has proven it can rise to the occasion. "We have to believe in ourselves," Howe said.

Jacob Murphy in action || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacob Murphy in action || Imago

This success marks a significant turnaround from just a few weeks ago. After a 3-2 Premier League loss to Brentford at St James' Park, Howe admitted he wasn't doing his job "well enough" amidst criticism from some fans.

The team responded emphatically, winning four of their last five matches in all competitions and rallying to "fight for the manager".

As the club awaits Friday's last-16 draw, the feeling is one of eager anticipation rather than fear.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-v-geerX9w

Advertisement