Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Super Falcons set for Cameroon friendlies ahead of WAFCON 2026
Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, Super Falcons, is set to arrive in Yaoundé on Wednesday for two high-profile friendly matches against Cameroon.
The delegation, led by head coach Justine Madugu, will depart from Abuja with a contingent that includes home-based players Anderline Mgbechi and Fatima Oloko, as well as the technical crew and backroom staff.
Foreign-based professionals are expected to link up with the squad directly in the Cameroonian capital.
Countdown to WAFCON 2026
The first friendly is scheduled for Saturday, with the second fixture taking place the following Tuesday. Both encounters form part of preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
At the tournament in Morocco, the Super Falcons have been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi.
Meanwhile, Cameroon will compete in Group D against Ghana, Cape Verde, and Mali.
With both sides regarded as continental heavyweights, the friendlies are expected to provide a strong test for Super Falcons as they chase their 11th record WAFCON title.