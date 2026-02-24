Super Falcons set for Cameroon friendlies ahead of WAFCON 2026

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face Cameroon in two friendly matches in Yaoundé as both teams prepare for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, Super Falcons, is set to arrive in Yaoundé on Wednesday for two high-profile friendly matches against Cameroon.

Super Falcons players || Imago

Foreign-based professionals are expected to link up with the squad directly in the Cameroonian capital.

Countdown to WAFCON 2026

The first friendly is scheduled for Saturday, with the second fixture taking place the following Tuesday. Both encounters form part of preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

At the tournament in Morocco, the Super Falcons have been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi.

Meanwhile, Cameroon will compete in Group D against Ghana, Cape Verde, and Mali.

