Simeone explains Lookman’s bench role in Atletico’s 4-1 Champions League win
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has shed light on his decision to start Ademola Lookman on the bench during Atletico Madrid’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.
The win secured Atletico’s progression to the round of 16 with a commanding 7-4 aggregate triumph.
Lookman made a strong impact after coming off the bench, providing an assist that contributed to the comfortable victory.
What Simeone said
Speaking after the match, Simeone praised Lookman’s attacking qualities while noting room for improvement in defensive contributions.
However, Simeone explained that his initial omission from the starting lineup was based on tactical considerations.
Simeone stressed that the decision was not a reflection of Lookman’s ability but rather a matter of strategy for that particular contest.
He said, “His characteristics are purely offensive. He will improve that with time.”
“Julián was going to work with the team because he knows us better. There are no big names; there are players. The game lasts 90 minutes. That is when we saw Griezmann come on in his thirties,” he added.