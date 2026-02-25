Simeone explains Lookman’s bench role in Atletico’s 4-1 Champions League win

Simeone explained the tactical decision to bench Ademola Lookman in the 4-1 win over Club Brugge as the Spanish side advanced in the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has shed light on his decision to start Ademola Lookman on the bench during Atletico Madrid’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

The win secured Atletico’s progression to the round of 16 with a commanding 7-4 aggregate triumph.

Diego Pablo Simeone lands his man. || Image credit: Imago

Lookman made a strong impact after coming off the bench, providing an assist that contributed to the comfortable victory.

What Simeone said

Speaking after the match, Simeone praised Lookman’s attacking qualities while noting room for improvement in defensive contributions.

However, Simeone explained that his initial omission from the starting lineup was based on tactical considerations.

Simeone stressed that the decision was not a reflection of Lookman’s ability but rather a matter of strategy for that particular contest.

He said, “His characteristics are purely offensive. He will improve that with time.”