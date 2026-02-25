Advertisement

‘I should have been part of that’ - John Terry claims Chelsea owners blocked him from joining first-team coaching staff

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:58 - 25 February 2026
John Terry claims Chelsea owners blocked him
Chelsea icon John Terry has revealed his belief that the club's owners blocked him from joining the first-team coaching staff during a period of managerial upheaval.
Advertisement

The legendary former captain expressed his frustration at being overlooked when the club was in crisis following the departure of manager Enzo Maresca. 

Advertisement

Terry, who holds a part-time mentorship role with Chelsea's Academy, was not included when members of the Under-21 staff were promoted to temporarily lead the senior squad.

At the time, U21 boss Calum McFarlane was appointed interim head coach for a Premier League match against Manchester City, bringing his own staff with him. Terry, despite his involvement with the academy teams, was left out of the arrangement.

Advertisement

Terry hits out at Chelsea snub

Terry, speaking on the GOLF LIFE YouTube channel during a tournament in Thailand with other former professional footballers earlier this year, suspects the decision came directly from the club's ownership or sporting directors.

Speaking in an interview at a golf tournament, Terry explained his feelings about the situation. "Not annoyed, probably more frustrated because I was certainly part of that 21s group that went over," he said. 

"Even if I didn’t take the team… Calum took the team, did really well, and got a result out of the game. I feel like I should have been part of that."

John Terry || Picture credit: David Klein Sportimag
John Terry || Picture credit: David Klein Sportimag
Advertisement

Terry added, "Now listen, people have got to make decisions. I love it when people make decisions and they go ‘yes’ or ‘no’. 

“Clearly, the ownership or whoever made those decisions, the sporting directors, have gone ‘no’ not to include me for whatever reason, I don’t know why."

Following Maresca's exit, many Chelsea supporters had called for the "Captain, Leader, Legend" to be brought in to help stabilise the team. 

However, the club's leadership opted for continuity by promoting McFarlane and his full-time backroom team, who had regular contact with the first-team setup.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-v-geerX9w
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Football
25.02.2026
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Inigo Martinez || Image credit: Al Nassr Zone
Football
25.02.2026
Al Najma vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo scores, ex-Barcelona star hits brace as Faris Najd return to first place
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Football
25.02.2026
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Lifestyle
25.02.2026
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Football
25.02.2026
‘Congratulations’ - Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina
Football
25.02.2026
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina