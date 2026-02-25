'What an idiot' — Lionel Messi names his BIGGEST regret after winning 8 Ballon d’Ors

Messi launched a brutal dig at himself without holding back.

Lionel Messi has admitted that despite his extraordinary career, there is one thing he wishes he had done differently.

In a candid conversation on the 'Miro de Atrás' podcast with former Argentina team-mate Nahuel Guzmán, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner reflected on his life off the pitch and confessed that not learning English when he was younger is something he now deeply regrets.

What did Messi say?

Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or || Image credit: Imago

Reflecting on missed opportunities from his youth, Messi labelled himself an "idiot" for not learning English, despite ample time and exposure to global personalities throughout his illustrious career.

The former Barcelona and PSG star said that, looking back, he had plenty of time to study the language but didn’t take the opportunity, adding that in social and professional situations where English is spoken he sometimes feels “ignorant” for not being fluent.

"I regret many things, I tell my children. To have education, to be prepared, not having learned English as a kid. I had time and I didn't do it," the 38-year-old was quoted to have said.

“I’ve had time to have studied English and I didn’t do it, I regret it a lot because then you live situations of being with incredible personalities where you want to talk and you feel kind of ignorant. And you say: ‘What an idiot, how I wasted time.’”

Lionel Messi | Instagram

Messi views football as a form of education in itself, teaching values and forging bonds, but urges his children to seize opportunities he overlooked.

The Albiceleste captain emphasized that football gave him everything, but life also taught him that when you’re young, you don’t always see opportunities the same way.

Messi’s honesty about his language struggles highlights how success on the pitch doesn’t always translate to confidence in other areas of life, particularly in an era when players’ off-field engagements can be as high-profile as their sporting achievements.

Messi on his fears and triumphs in Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi guided Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. | IMAGO

During his appearance on the podcast, Messi also shared his at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina triumphed.

The Inter Miami star revealed intense fear during the crucial group-stage match against Mexico following a shock loss to Saudi Arabia.

“If we didn’t win that match against Mexico, we were practically out. We went into that game scared… and after the goal we relaxed and it felt like a total release. We were back in control of our own destiny.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts to defeat on November 22, 2022 against Saudi Arabia | Imago

He returned to the word “fear.” “We accepted it, we said it openly. It was a match where we had so much at stake. When I saw that free kick and Dibu saved it, I thought, ‘If that goes in, we’re done…’ The mind plays a huge role. But that made us very strong as a group.”

That tournament would ultimately end with Argentina lifting the trophy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the crowning moment of Messi’s career.

Will Messi play at the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi was emotional after playing his last home game for Argentina | Credit: Getty Images

Messi has not yet officially confirmed his participation in the 2026 World Cup, but he is widely expected to lead Argentina’s title defense later this summer in Canada and United States.

Messi has repeatedly shared his eagerness to participate, noting, "I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there"

Lionel Messi| Imago

While Messi remains cautious, stating his final decision depends on how his body feels after the 2026 MLS preseason and the early months of the year.