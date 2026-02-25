“It was romantic” — Lionel Messi finally reveals how he proposed to his wife Antonela Roccuzzo

The Argentine legend didn't need to wait for the click before popping the question to his longtime partner.

In a rare glimpse into his private life, Lionel Messi has revealed the story behind the moment he proposed to his long-time partner, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Speaking in a recent interview, Messi shared that the proposal took place during a trip to Barcelona, where the couple spent an evening together at a hotel.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Rocuzzo | IMAGO

According to the Barcelona legend, he chose an intimate setting away from the public eye to pop the question, calling the moment “romantic” and joking with his interviewer about ensuring Antonela “set the date” for their wedding.

The intimate proposal in Barcelona

Antonela Roccuzzo shares a warm hug with her husband Lionel Messi/via Instagram

Messi recounted that by the time he proposed, the couple had already built a solid family life together.

"We had already been together many years and already had Thiago and Mateo," he was quoted to have said on the “Miro de Atrás” podcast, hosted by former Argentina international Nahuel Guzmán.

"One time we went out to dinner in Barcelona, spent the night at a hotel, and that’s where I proposed. It was romantic, but it was also like, ‘Let’s set the date,’ because it was already time."

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo | IMAGO

The Barcelona chapter of their relationship holds a special place in their history, with Messi’s career having taken off in the Catalan capital.

It was there, several years into their relationship and after starting a family with their sons, that Messi decided to make their commitment official.

Childhood sweethearts to lifelong partners

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

Messi and Roccuzzo’s relationship has been closely followed by fans worldwide since their early days in Rosario, Argentina.

While Messi’s rise to global superstardom is well documented, Roccuzzo’s role in that journey is often spoken about more quietly.

Early in their relationship, she made the significant decision to halt her dentistry studies in Argentina in order to join Messi in Barcelona and support him as his career accelerated.

Antonela Roccuzzo is very humble and supportive of her husband Leo Messi

At the time, Messi was cementing his place at FC Barcelona, a period that would see him grow into one of the most decorated players in football history.

The pair first met when they were children and eventually grew close as Messi’s global football career took off.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

The couple married in June 2017 at the luxury City Center Rosario hotel and casino complex in Messi's hometown.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo got married in 2017 | IMAGO

The high-security event welcomed 260 guests, including football stars such as Neymar, Carles Puyol, Luis Suárez, Cesc Fàbregas, Samuel Eto’o, Jordi Alba, and Gerard Piqué.

Roccuzzo’s move marked a turning point in their relationship, underscoring a commitment that extended beyond romance into shared ambition and sacrifice.

The Argentinian power couple now share three sons, Thiago (13), Mateo (10), and Ciro (7) marking a long-standing personal bond alongside Messi’s legendary sporting achievements.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo with their three children | IMAGO

Although Messi is known for keeping his personal life relatively private, these candid remarks give fans a rare look into the couple’s romantic journey, from their earliest encounters to the proposal that led to a lifelong partnership.

