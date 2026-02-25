Advertisement

Super Eagles eligible prospect scores 4 as Man United U21s go top of Premier League 2

Hassan Abdulsalam
25 February 2026
Chido Obi struck four goals to power Manchester United’s Under-21s to a 4-1 victory over Leicester City and send them top of the Premier League 2 table.
A sensational four-goal performance from teenage striker Chido Obi fired Manchester United U21 to a commanding 4-1 win over Leicester City U21, sending the Red Devils to the summit of Premier League 2.

Manchester United youngster Chido Obi-Martin (Credit: Imago)

Born to Nigerian parents in Denmark, Obi delivered a ruthless display in the Midlands, scoring twice before halftime and adding two more late goals to seal a dominant victory.

Obi completes stunning four-goal haul

In wet and challenging conditions, both sides created early opportunities. Obi tested goalkeeper Jake Donohue with a low drive, while Leicester’s Ryan Donnelly rattled the post at the other end.

Chido-Obi celebrates his latest hattrick for Man United.

The breakthrough arrived in the 37th minute when Jim Thwaites whipped in a precise cross, and Obi rose highest to head home the opener.

Leicester responded quickly. Four minutes later, Misrad Ali’s delivery found Lorenz Hutchinson unmarked at the back post, and he converted to level the match at 1-1.

However, just before the break, Obi produced a moment of individual brilliance. Collecting the ball outside the area, the 18-year-old beat his marker and unleashed a powerful strike to restore United’s lead.

United maintained control after the restart, with Malachi Sharpe nearly extending the advantage before being denied by Donohue.

The decisive third goal came in the 88th minute. A rapid counter-attack left Leicester exposed, and Obi calmly finished to secure his hat-trick.

Deep into stoppage time, he capped a remarkable evening with his fourth goal.

The emphatic win lifted Manchester United’s Under-21s to the top of the Premier League 2 standings.

