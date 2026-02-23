‘It’s crazy’ - Ex-Super Eagles captain defends Vinícius Jr. celebration

John Obi Mikel has defended Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr following racism abuse.

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has strongly defended Vinícius Júnior, describing as “crazy” suggestions that the Brazilian’s goal celebration provoked racist abuse during Real Madrid’s win over Benfica in the Champions League fixture.

The game was temporarily halted after reports of alleged racist remarks directed at Vinícius from the stands.

What Mikel Obi said

Speaking on his podcast, The Obi One Podcast, the ex-Chelsea midfielder dismissed claims that Vinícius’ trademark dance celebration contributed to the controversy that overshadowed Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their European clash.

“It’s CRAZY to hear people say, ‘Oh well, he shouldn’t have celebrated the way he did,’” Mikel said.

He added, “Does it justify bringing out the racism card because he celebrated in a way YOU don’t like? And look at the celebration. There was ABSOLUTELY NOTHING wrong with it. All he did was go to the corner flag and have a little dance.”

Mikel also responded to remarks made by José Mourinho, who suggested the celebration might have been seen as provocative. Mourinho also referenced Benfica’s history, pointing out that club legend Eusébio was Black, implying the club does not have a racist culture.

However, Mikel expressed disappointment at that line of argument.

“When something like this happens, you condemn it straight away. It doesn’t matter how someone celebrates. Racism is racism,” he said

🚨 John Obi Mikel: “It’s CRAZY to hear people say ‘Oh well, he shouldn’t have celebrated the way he did.’



Does it justify bringing out the racism card because he celebrated in a way YOU don’t like?



And look at the celebration. There was ABSOLUTELY NOTHING wrong with it. All he… pic.twitter.com/ODineQwKOX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 23, 2026

Meanwhile, UEFA has handed Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni one match suspension.

