Everton vs Man United: 'I believe in me' — Sesko pumps chest after scoring another match winner

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko discussed his performance in the victory against Everton.

Manchester United’s match-winner against Everton, Benjamin Sesko, expressed confidence in his abilities after scoring another important goal for Michael Carrick’s side.

The Slovenian was the difference maker in the stiffly contested tie between the Red Devils and Everton at the Hill Dickinson stadium, beating Jordan Pickford in the 71st minute to secure Carrick’s fifth league win in six matches.

What Sesko game

The former Leipzig man admitted to the difficulty of the tie, crediting David Moyes’ side for bringing the fight to them, but praised his team for ultimately finding the solution.

"It was really important for us to win this game. It was really difficult. We were fighting. They were fighting. It was a really 50/50 battle, but we managed it until the end and secured the win,” he told Sky Sports, per the BBC.

Sesko has now scored the winner against Fulham, the equaliser at West Ham, and the solitary goal against Everton — all as a substitute, in three of Manchester United’s last four matches.

Šeško the Super Sub is at it again for Man United 🔴🙌



📺 Stream #EVEMUN on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/0YldwQrYrk — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 23, 2026

He is slowly building confidence after a lethargic start to life at the club, which called into question the £73.7 million investment Manchester United made to sign him.

"For me, it's important whenever I come on to try and help the team. That is why I'm here,” he said after the game. “Whether that is five minutes or 90 minutes, it doesn't really matter. It's about showing I can deliver if I possibly can, and I'm really happy with that.

