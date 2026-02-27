Advertisement

Doncic's 41-point effort not enough as Lakers lose third game in a row

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:20 - 27 February 2026
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another defeat on Thursday, falling 113-110 to the Phoenix Suns.
Advertisement

Royce O'Neale drained a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second on the clock as Phoenix condemned the Lakers to a third straight defeat.

Advertisement

Despite a heroic 41-point, eight-rebound, and eight-assist performance from Luka Doncic, the Lakers couldn't overcome a barrage of three-pointers from a depleted Suns team. Phoenix, playing without stars Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks, connected on 22 shots from beyond the arc.

Lakers lose third game in a row after Suns defeat

Advertisement

The Lakers, who have now lost three consecutive games for the third time this season, have found themselves on the wrong end of close contests. After a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, they fell by one point to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

This latest defeat came after they erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit, only to see their efforts undone at the buzzer.

"Our losses are louder than other teams’ because we’re the Lakers and because of the way we lose," said coach JJ Redick.

"Tonight was a one-possession clutch game, which, now we’ve lost a few of those. But we’ve been great for the most part in the clutch all year."

Advertisement

The Lakers (34-24) will look to snap their losing streak when they travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
My Ultimate team with Melissa Akullu
Basketball
30.08.2023
My Ultimate team with Melissa Akullu
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Asif Vali: Manager of British boxing legend bags 11-year jail term for sexual assault
Boxing
27.02.2026
What a shame: Manager of British boxing legend bags 11-year jail term for sexual assault
For me, he's the best — Akor Adams snubs Messi, Ronaldo, reveals true GOAT
Football
27.02.2026
For me, he's the best — Akor Adams snubs Messi, Ronaldo, reveals true GOAT
Nigerian duo dominate as Trabzonspor down Karagumruk to close gap on Galatasaray
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
Nigerian duo dominate as Trabzonspor down Karagumruk to close gap on Galatasaray
REPORT: CAF postpones 2026 WAFCON weeks before kick-off
Super Falcons
27.02.2026
REPORT: CAF postpones 2026 WAFCON weeks before kick-off
'He showed it with Nigeria' — Diego Simeone reveals one area Ademola Lookman must improve
Football
27.02.2026
'He showed it with Nigeria' — Diego Simeone reveals one area Ademola Lookman must improve
Super Eagles || Imago
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
Focus on grassroots development - Former Super Eagles star urges NFF to be selective with foreign-born players