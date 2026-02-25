Bayer Leverkusen coach prefers Arsenal over Bayern Munich in Champions League round of 16

Kasper Hjulmand only took over as coach last year

Hjulmand expressed his preference to face Arsenal over Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Kasper Hjulmand has revealed he would welcome a showdown with Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

The new Bayer Leverkusen boss, Kasper Hjulmand. (Photo Credit: Leverkusen/X)

Following Bayer Leverkusen’s playoff triumph over Olympiakos, the Bundesliga side will be drawn against either Arsenal or domestic rivals Bayern Munich in the next phase.

What Hjulmand said

Hjulmand acknowledged the pedigree of both potential opponents, describing them as elite European sides.

“These are two of the best teams in Europe,” he said.

Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League, were singled out for praise. Hjulmand highlighted the long-term planning behind the Gunners’ resurgence.

He said, “Arsenal may have spent six or seven seasons building this squad to compete in the Premier League and Champions League. They have invested a very long time and now have enough top players for two teams.”

Despite his respect for Bayern Munich, Hjulmand admitted he would lean toward facing Arsenal, largely to avoid an intense run of domestic and European clashes against the German champions.

“It is only because of the possibility that we might play Bayern four times that it would be better for variety to play against Arsenal, but they are equal in level,” he explained.

He added that repeated encounters with Bayern within a short period could prove demanding.

