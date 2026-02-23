‘He doesn’t know what he is doing’ - Arsenal legend criticises Tolu Arokodare after costly penalty miss

Emmanuel Adebayor said Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare showed a lack of confidence after missing a key penalty in the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Former Arsenal and Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor has questioned the confidence of Tolu Arokodare following his missed penalty in Wolves’ narrow defeat to Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arokodare had a golden opportunity to draw his side level during Sunday’s Premier League clash but saw his spot-kick saved by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who comfortably dived to his right to deny the Nigerian forward.

What Adebayor said

Speaking on Premier League Productions after the 1-0 loss, Adebayor was candid in his assessment of the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When you find yourself in front of the defender, it’s either he fouls you or leaves you to finish the ball,” Adebayor said.

He added, “Tolu [Arokodare] shows a lack of confidence and doesn’t know what he is doing. You cannot take a penalty like that in this kind of game.”

While Arokodare has shown promise since breaking into the squad, the former Arsenal forward believes confidence plays a vital role at the top level.

Advertisement

Advertisement