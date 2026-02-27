Magui Corceiro RUBBISHES reports of Lando Norris breakup with cheeky reaction

The Portuguese model appears to subtly dismiss reports of a split from the reigning F1 champion.

Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris and Portuguese model and actress Margarida “Magui” Corceiro have been in the headlines over reports of a breakup.

Corceiro has now addressed the split in her first public reaction since the news broke.

Lando Norris and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro at the Italian GP | Credit: Instagram/@kymillman

The 23-year-old posted a playful comment under one of Norris’s Instagram stories on Wednesday, replying to snaps of the McLaren driver relaxing in pyjamas with the words: “Nice pjs, u welcome.”

Instagram/Lando Norris

Credit: Instagram

The light-hearted remark comes just days after we reported on the couple’s rumoured split following a viral exchange between Norris and Williams Driver Carlos Sainz.

Is Lando Norris still dating Magui Corceiro?

Yes. The latest shared social media snaps shared by the pair show that Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro are still together despite viral theories and widely reported news.

Lando Norris and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro spotted on vacation in Ibiza | Credit: BackGrid

Norris and Corceiro have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2023 and only made it official during last season’s F1 campaign.

She was a regular presence in the paddock, supporting the 26-year-old Briton on his way to his maiden world title. The pair were last seen embracing trackside in Abu Dhabi after Norris sealed the championship with a third-place finish.

Lando Norris | Credit: X

However, sources as per The Sun, claim they began drifting apart in the weeks that followed his victory. The biggest clue came at a private team party Norris hosted in Bahrain during pre-season testing to thank the McLaren staff who helped him win the title. Everyone who mattered was in the group photo, except Corceiro.

The 23-year-old model and actress previously dated Portuguese footballer João Félix from 2019 to 2023. That relationship also ended amid cheating allegations involving Tottenham defender Pedro Porro, claims both Magui and Porro strongly denied at the time.

Magui Corceiro | Credit: Getty

Norris, meanwhile, has thrown himself into preparations for the new season, which kicks off in Australia next month.