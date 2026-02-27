Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘He is the second captain’ - Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion between Osimhen and Moses
Speculation over the team's hierarchy began after former captain William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football last year.
Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, who had been Troost-Ekong's long-serving deputy, was subsequently named the new captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
However, the identity of Ndidi's second-in-command remained a topic of debate with Simon and Osimhen.
Akor Adams speaks on Super Eagles captaincy
Sevilla striker Akor Adams, who made a strong impression during his recent international appearances, has now put the matter to rest.
In a recent interview, Adams casually confirmed the leadership roles while praising his teammates.
"Wilfred did an amazing job as captain, on the pitch and off the pitch. Victor Osimhen, as well, he is the second captain, and Moses Simon, as well," Adams stated in an interview with Sporty TV.
This statement establishes a clear hierarchy: Wilfred Ndidi as captain, Victor Osimhen as vice-captain, and Moses Simon as the third-choice captain.
Despite occasional scrutiny over his on-field demeanour, Osimhen's leadership qualities have been widely praised.
At 27, the reigning African Footballer of the Year is one of the most vocal and influential players in the squad, positioning him as the natural successor to the captaincy in the years to come.