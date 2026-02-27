‘He is the second captain’ - Akor Adams clarifies vice-captain confusion between Osimhen and Moses

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has officially clarified the national team's leadership structure, confirming that Napoli star Victor Osimhen is the designated vice-captain.

Speculation over the team's hierarchy began after former captain William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, who had been Troost-Ekong's long-serving deputy, was subsequently named the new captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

However, the identity of Ndidi's second-in-command remained a topic of debate with Simon and Osimhen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akor Adams speaks on Super Eagles captaincy

Sevilla striker Akor Adams, who made a strong impression during his recent international appearances, has now put the matter to rest.

Akor Adams || Imago

In a recent interview, Adams casually confirmed the leadership roles while praising his teammates.

Moses Simon || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Wilfred did an amazing job as captain, on the pitch and off the pitch. Victor Osimhen, as well, he is the second captain, and Moses Simon, as well," Adams stated in an interview with Sporty TV.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

This statement establishes a clear hierarchy: Wilfred Ndidi as captain, Victor Osimhen as vice-captain, and Moses Simon as the third-choice captain.

Despite occasional scrutiny over his on-field demeanour, Osimhen's leadership qualities have been widely praised.

At 27, the reigning African Footballer of the Year is one of the most vocal and influential players in the squad, positioning him as the natural successor to the captaincy in the years to come.

Advertisement