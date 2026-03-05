‘It’s because of that system’ - Super Eagles legend reveals why Nigerian players played well at AFCON 2025

Tijani Babangida has lauded Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for his tactical ingenuity at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, noting that Ademola Lookman excelled in a free role similar to the one famously played by Nigeria legend Daniel Amokachi.

Lookman was arguably the most influential player at the tournament in Morocco, leading all players with a direct involvement in seven goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Atalanta star, typically deployed as a left winger for Nigeria, was granted tactical freedom by Chelle and responded by scoring in three consecutive matches.

His new role allowed him to function as a dynamic attacking force, stretching defences with his runs, connecting the midfield with the attack, and creating numerous opportunities for his teammates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Babangida explains Chelle’s system

Babangida emphasised that this tactical shift liberated Lookman from the constraints of a fixed position, allowing him to roam across the forward line.

Babangida || X

Speaking on the "Global Football Insights" podcast with Sunday Oliseh, the former Ajax winger explained, "Watching our games at AFCON 2025, Chelle introduced a system similar to our traditional setup.

“He effectively removed the number 11 position and gave Lookman a free hand, like Amokachi, to move around."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Chelle led the Eagles to third place at AFCON 2025.|| Image credit: Imago

"You might have a number 7, but the number 11 spot is fluid. Lookman can run into that space, a striker can run there, and it creates more chances for effective attacks with greater involvement from the midfielders," Babangida added.

"It was a very good system, the same one we used to play. You could see that Nigerians were pleasantly surprised and wondered why the Super Eagles were playing so well.

Lookman || Imago

“It’s because of that system, and it worked perfectly with the players. I hope we can maintain that atmosphere."

Advertisement

Advertisement