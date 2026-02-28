Advertisement

Revealed: Why Lookman could not join Osimhen at Galatasaray despite multiple pleas

Ayoola Kelechi
11:59 - 28 February 2026
Galatasaray wanted Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to be teammates in Turkey || Image credit: Imago
Galatasaray were desperate to unite Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen at club level, but the move never materialised and now we know why
Ademola Lookman appeared destined to link up with Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray, but the much-anticipated reunion never materialised.

Now, a leading Italian agent has disclosed the real reason the Super Eagles winger’s move to Istanbul collapsed.

Galatasaray’s loan plan blocked by Atalanta

George Gardi has revealed that Ademola Lookman was a priority target for Galatasaray S.K. in both the summer and winter transfer windows.

The Turkish champions were keen to reunite Lookman with fellow Nigerian star Victor Osimhen, who had even spoken publicly about encouraging his international teammate to make the switch.

However, negotiations hit a major roadblock. Gardi explained that after Lookman’s proposed move to Inter fell through last summer, Galatasaray attempted to replicate the structure used in Osimhen’s transfer, which was a loan deal with an option to buy.

“Especially with top-level players, sometimes transfers don’t fall through. There are endless variables,” Gardi said. “Last summer, after his deal with Inter fell through, I tried for Lookman; I wanted to emulate the Osimhen operation. A loan with a purchase option. But his club didn’t want to let him go.”

That club, Atalanta BC, refused to sanction a temporary departure. When talks resumed in January, Atalanta reportedly increased their valuation, effectively pricing Galatasaray out of the deal.

Atletico swoop ends Istanbul dream

With negotiations stalled, Atlético Madrid moved swiftly to secure Lookman on a permanent transfer worth €35 million, the highest valuation of his career.

The move ended months of speculation about a potential Nigerian attacking partnership in Istanbul. Tottenham were also said to be monitoring the situation, with a return to England considered an option, but Spain ultimately became Lookman’s destination.

Since arriving in Madrid, the forward has made an immediate impact under Diego Simeone. In just his first seven appearances, Lookman has found the net against Barcelona, Real Betis, and Club Brugge, becoming the first player since Luis Suarez to score six goals in his first four games for Atleti.

In the end, it was not a lack of interest or persuasion from Osimhen that stopped the deal, but Atalanta’s firm stance and rising demands that closed the door on a Super Eagles reunion at Galatasaray.

