Arsenal vs Chelsea: 'I just want more' – Chelsea star reflects ahead of London derby
Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has expressed satisfaction with his current form, describing the ongoing campaign as a season of growth and personal achievement.
The Portuguese attacker has been in fine shape, registering ten goals in 27 Premier League appearances for Chelsea so far this term.
What Neto said
Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal, Neto reflected on his development and the importance of consistent game time.
“It’s been really good. I’ve been learning a lot and improving, I think. This is maybe the first time I’ve had a season playing a lot of minutes, so I’m really enjoying it, and I want to do more,” Neto said.
The winger emphasised his determination to keep progressing, particularly after reaching a major personal milestone this season, scoring the first hat-trick of his professional career.
He added, “I will keep working hard to get better and to make changes as well in terms of improving my game and learning. This is the way I work day by day. I had the first hat-trick in my career, so I’m really delighted. I just want more.
“I want to keep these feelings when you win. You always want to keep winning, and I want to keep having goals and assists, but the most important thing is I enjoy it when I play.”
Chelsea travels to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to face Arsenal in a high-profile London derby.