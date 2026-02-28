Beating Chelsea means nothing — Arsenal boss Arteta declares ahead of title-definig tie

Mikel Arteta is fully focused on the Premier League title, not his previous victories against Chelsea

Despite an impressive record against their London rivals, Arteta insists that past results will not dictate the outcome of the upcoming fixture.

Past wins irrelevant as Arsenal prepare for Chelsea

The Gunners have beaten Chelsea twice in the League Cup semi-finals recently and have not lost to them in the league since 2021, winning 10 of the last 16 meetings. Yet Arteta stressed that history counts for little in football.

“What you have done two weeks or two years ago is irrelevant because every game and every context is different. The players might change, the mood of the team might be different. We are prepared,” he told reporters.

The Spaniard highlighted that Chelsea, now managed by Liam Rosenior, remain adaptable and hard to predict, with the ability to switch tactics mid-game.

“They can change throughout the game and they have a manager very comfortable doing that, so we are prepared for the possible scenarios we can face and then we will try to be better than them,” Arteta added.

Quadruple ambitions set aside for now

When asked if Arsenal could become the first English club to achieve a quadruple this season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Champions League, Arteta remained pragmatic.

The Gunners are favourites to win the Champions League, and are top of the Premier League table, while also being in the final of the EFL Cup and the fourth round of the FA Cup, but Arteta is not getting carried away.

“Has it been done? That is how difficult it is,” he said. “So let's go game by game and try to earn the right to be there in the last stage of every competition, and then we will see what happens.”