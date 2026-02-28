Just WEDDED! Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux tie the knot in intimate ceremony

First photos of the Ferrari driver and his longtime partner have leaked on social media confirming their wedding.

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc and his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux have reportedly tied the knot in a civil wedding today, February 28, 2026.

The couple made a grand entrance, or perhaps a victory lap, in one of the world's most iconic automobiles: a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux have reportedly married | Credit: Getty

The intimate wedding was reportedly held in an private ceremony in Monaco, marking the culmination of a romance that captured the hearts of Formula 1 fans worldwide.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux at their wedding in Monaco | Credit: X

Due to the high level of exclusivity, we understand that guests at the wedding were forbidden from sharing photos of the event on social media, with the couple expected to release professional photos soon.

The couple, who have been together since March 2023, announced their engagement in December 2025.

Their proposal became an instant viral sensation, featuring their beloved long-haired dachshund, Leo, wearing a tag that read, "Dad wants to marry you!".

The Ferrari star and the model are yet to publicly announce their wedding, but leaked clips and photos already confirm they have wedded today in Monaco.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux at their wedding in Monaco | Credit: X

Following the ceremony, Leclerc and his new wife Alex will head to Melbourne, ahead of the first race of the 2026 Formula 1 season - the Australian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Albert Park Circuit.

Their wedding comes just months after the couple famously attended the wedding of Charles’s older brother, Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc, and Charlotte Di Pietro in September 2025.

A Multi-Million Dollar "Just Married" Ride

The choice of the 250 Testa Rossa for their big day is a poignant nod to Leclerc’s career with Scuderia Ferrari.

The newly-weds Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Siant Mleux were spotted in the iconic 250 Testa Rossa | Credit: Instagram

The 250 TR is one of the most valuable cars in existence, with original "pontoon fender" models fetching between $34 million and $40 million at recent auctions.

The iconic Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa |Robb Report

The vehicle's name, "Testa Rossa" (Italian for "Red Head"), refers to the signature red-painted valve covers of its V12 engine, a fitting symbol for a wedding between Ferrari’s premier driver and his new bride.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux's love story

The relationship between Charles Leclerc, 28, and Alexandra Saint Mleux, 24, began in early 2023, with the first public whispers surfacing after fans spotted Alexandra in the background of one of Charles’s TikTok videos during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Charles Leclerc and his newly-wedded wife Alexandra Saint Mleux | Credit: Getty

Charles subtly confirmed he was "off the market" in an interview that May, shortly before the couple made their first high-profile public appearance together in the stands at Wimbledon in July 2023.

As their bond deepened, Alexandra became a steady presence in the Formula 1 paddock, supporting Charles at iconic races like the Monaco Grand Prix, where she celebrated his historic home victory in 2024.

Charles Leclerc and his newly-wedded wife Alexandra Saint Mleux | Credit: Getty

The couple further grew their small family in April 2024 by adopting a long-haired dachshund named Leo, who quickly became a fan favorite and a frequent traveler on their European boat trips and race weekends.

The relationship reached a major milestone on November 3, 2025, when Charles announced their engagement on Instagram.

Charles Leclerc's wife Alexandra Saint Mleux | Credit: Getty

Throughout their time together, Alexandra has balanced her life as a prominent art history graduate from the École du Louvre and a fashion influencer with her supportive role by Charles's side. The French fashion muse and art professional has risen to become arguably the most stylish WAG in the modern era of Formula 1.

Alexandra Saint Mleux | Credit: Instagram

Alexandra Saint Mleux is one of the most stylish women of the F1 paddock | Credit: Getty

Alexandra is also understood to be close friends with Estelle Behnke, the girlfriend of Real Madrid's English star Trent Alexander-Arnold.