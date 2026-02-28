Advertisement

'It was fantastic' — Emery backs Aston Villa players despite shocking Wolves defeat

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 12:52 - 28 February 2026
Unai Emery refused to turn on his players as Aston Villa's top-four grip loosens after bottom-side Wolves deliver stunning Friday night upset.
Aston Villa were stunned 2-0 by bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on a rain-soaked Friday night at Molineux, handing their Champions League rivals a lifeline and loosening their grip on third place in the Premier League.

The result was one of the night's biggest shocks and the timing could not have been worse for Emery's side.

Wolves vs Aston Villa in brief

Villa dominated the first half, creating the better chances through Douglas Luiz and a Pau Torres header, but Jose Sa and a resolute Wolves backline held firm. The second half told a completely different story.

Joao Gomes broke the deadlock in the 61st minute with a moment of genuine quality, controlling a flick from Adam Armstrong before smashing a shot off the underside of the crossbar that sent Molineux into raptures.

Villa pushed desperately for an equaliser. In the 95th minute, Amadou Onana looked certain to level, until Yerson Mosquera produced a miraculous goal-line clearance that stopped the ball crossing.

Seconds later, Rodrigo Gomes pounced on a loose ball and fired low past Emiliano Martínez to seal one of the season's most unlikely victories.

For Wolves, it was a lifeline, moving them to 13 points and providing a massive morale boost in their relegation battle. For Villa, it was a damaging stumble at the worst possible moment.

Emery, who was attacked earlier in the season by fans after a painful defeat, speaking after the final whistle, was measured but honest.

Unai Emery defended his players despite defeat to Wolves.
"Congratulations to our players for the fantastic season we are doing. Tonight was a fantastic first half, we dominated and created chances.”

“The second half we started poorly,” he added. “When they scored it made the match more difficult. It is still in our hands to reach our ambitions."

It is. But Manchester United, who could leapfrog the Villains on Sunday with a win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all watching and closing in.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa Premier League
