Manchester United vs Crystal Palace preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester United are looking to continue their unbeaten start to 2026 in the Premier League when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Manchester United to score first

Manchester United to win

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace preview

Despite momentarily running out of steam at the London Stadium, the Michael Carrick momentum train got back on the right track at Everton on Monday night, avenging their earlier loss to erstwhile head coach David Moyes.

Thanks to Chelsea's slip-up at home to Burnley, Manchester United remain three points clear of both the Blues and Liverpool in fourth place in the Premier League table. They’re also just three points behind third-placed Aston Villa, who suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Wolves.

With 16 points from a possible 18 in the Premier League, Carrick’s men are top of the form table over the past six gameweeks. They are also the only side yet to suffer a PL defeat since Boxing Day.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are 13th on the table and haven’t been at their best this season. Thursday's 2-0 success over Zrinjski Mostar - courtesy of Maxence Lacroix and Evann Guessand's goals - kept the Eagles on course for continental glory, and also represented their second straight triumph after they eked out a 1-0 win over basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After a 12-match winless run from December 14 to February 1, the visitors have now achieved three victories in their last five across all tournaments. They also secured back-to-back triumphs for the first time since early December.

Nevertheless, Glasner's troops head to Old Trafford boasting just one victory from their last eight on the road, where they have both scored and conceded in seven matches during that run.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace head-to-head

Crystal Palace succumbed to a 2-1 home loss to Man Utd back in November, but the Eagles have prevailed on their last two trips to Old Trafford. They have won four of their last six away league games against Manchester United (L2), having won just two of their first 22 visits to Old Trafford (D3 L17).

A win for Crystal Palace could make history as the first London club to win three Premier League games in a row at the Theatre of Dreams. Manchester United are also looking to complete their first league double over Crystal Palace since 2017-18.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace team news

Lisandro Martinez (calf) is expected to remain out alongside Mason Mount, while there is no timeframe on Patrick Dorgu (thigh) and Matthijs de Ligt (back).

Bryan Mbeumo – who was seen walking off gingerly at Everton – is also a doubt for Manchester United, which might see Benjamin Sesko get a start up front. The Slovenia international needed just 13 minutes to make the difference at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after replacing Amad Diallo before the hour mark.

It is now three goals in his last four appearances for Sesko, all of which have been match-defining.

Manchester United Backed to Defy Odds in Premier League Race After Everton Win

Maxence Lacroix overcame a groin issue to both start and open the scoring in midweek for Palace. However, Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) are still missing for the FA Cup holders.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace possible starting lineup

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction

Manchester United have a strong squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. For Crystal Palace, they have flattered to deceive this season, but have improved over the past month.

However, facing a rejuvenated and well-rested Man Utd who boast the best Premier League record since Boxing Day, Glasner's men should fall short as the Red Devils maintain their grip on fourth spot.