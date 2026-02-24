Age verification required
Carragher says Manchester United is ‘virtual guarantee’ for top 4
Jamie Carragher believed Manchester United is now a “virtual guarantee” to secure a top-four finish following their victory over Everton.
United’s win on Monday night strengthened their hold on fourth place. They are now three points behind Aston Villa in third and maintain a three-point cushion over Chelsea and Liverpool, who sit fifth and sixth respectively.
What Carragher said
Carragher pointed to the demanding fixture lists of United’s competitors as a decisive factor in the race for Champions League qualification.
“I think Manchester United are a virtual guarantee now because Aston Villa look like they are dropping points at the moment,” Carragher said.
He added, “They have still got European football on Thursday nights, so there's a lot of Thursday-Sunday football.
“Liverpool and Chelsea still have Champions League football and the FA Cup, and they will want to do well in at least one of those competitions, semi-final or final stage. So I can't see Manchester United not making it.”