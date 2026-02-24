Advertisement

Carragher says Manchester United is ‘virtual guarantee’ for top 4

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:19 - 24 February 2026
Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago
Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago
Jamie Carragher believed Manchester United is now the favourite for a top-four finish after their win at Everton.
Advertisement

Jamie Carragher believed Manchester United is now a “virtual guarantee” to secure a top-four finish following their victory over Everton.

Advertisement
Jamie Carragher | Sky Sports

United’s win on Monday night strengthened their hold on fourth place. They are now three points behind Aston Villa in third and maintain a three-point cushion over Chelsea and Liverpool, who sit fifth and sixth respectively.

What Carragher said

Carragher pointed to the demanding fixture lists of United’s competitors as a decisive factor in the race for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement

“I think Manchester United are a virtual guarantee now because Aston Villa look like they are dropping points at the moment,” Carragher said.

He added, “They have still got European football on Thursday nights, so there's a lot of Thursday-Sunday football.

“Liverpool and Chelsea still have Champions League football and the FA Cup, and they will want to do well in at least one of those competitions, semi-final or final stage. So I can't see Manchester United not making it.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
Football
24.02.2026
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
Football
24.02.2026
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement
Basketball
24.02.2026
Ring O'clock? Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement