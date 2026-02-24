'Africa’s best' - Tunde Onakoya gifts Chessboard to Ademola Lookman

Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya presented a symbolic chessboard gift to Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman after watching him score for Atalanta.

Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has honoured Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman with a special chessboard, celebrating the winger’s outstanding performances on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, travelled to Madrid, where he fulfilled a long-held dream of visiting the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

He shared a pitchside photo from the famous ground on social media, describing the experience as a personal milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Onakoya said

The chess advocate expressed immense pride in the forward’s display, viewing it as another example of Nigerian excellence on the global stage.

“One chessboard delivered to Africa’s best, Ademola Lookman. He invited me to watch the game and scored a brilliant header. I was beaming with pride. Naija boys are up to the stars," he wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One chessboard delivered to Africa's best, Ademola Lookman @Alookman_ .

He invited me to watch the game and scored a brilliant header. I was beaming with pride.



Naija boys are up to the stars 🇳🇬!! pic.twitter.com/bJN7FWjdrm — Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) February 22, 2026