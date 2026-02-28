Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie breaks silence on match-fixing allegations after 3-month ban

Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie denied match-fixing allegations after Singida Black Stars handed him a three-month suspension in Tanzania.

The club announced a three-month suspension for the 26-year-old, citing alleged manipulation of one CAF Confederation Cup fixture and a domestic league encounter in the Tanzanian Premier League.

What Obasogie said

In response, Obasogie released a firm statement rejecting the claims and pledging to defend his integrity.

The goalkeeper addressed the two matches referenced in the club’s decision, a CAF Confederation Cup clash against Flambeau de Centre and a domestic league fixture versus Namungo FC.

According to him, the goals conceded in those games were purely footballing mistakes rather than deliberate actions.

“I state clearly that I have never engaged in match-fixing and will never do so,” Obasogie declared.

He added, “The goals conceded in the CAF Confederation Cup match against Flambeau de Centre and the NBC Premier League fixture against Namungo FC were the result of footballing errors, not deliberate misconduct.

"I accept full responsibility for my performance; however, mistakes on the field must not be mistaken for match manipulation.”

Obasogie, who previously featured for Bendel Insurance F.C., reaffirmed his commitment to his Tanzanian club despite the ongoing controversy.

