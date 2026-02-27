After 4 years, John Noble opens door to Super Eagles return, set to rival Nwabali

Goalkeeper John Noble said he remains open to a Super Eagles return four years after his last cap.

Goalkeeper John Noble has declared he remains eager to represent Nigeria again, four years after his last involvement with the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye

Noble first received a national team call-up in March 2021 under Gernot Rohr for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, following standout performances for Enyimba.

He later featured in the squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon under interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, serving as backup to Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That tournament marked his last appearance in the national setup.

What Noble said

Amid past reports suggesting he was dropped following a dispute over unpaid bonuses, Noble insists he has moved forward and remains focused on earning another opportunity.

“Many keep asking if I have retired from international football, but I haven’t. I am still part of the team, and I haven’t given up on the chance to represent Nigeria again,” Noble told Flashscore.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “I truly miss wearing the green and white and being part of the camp and tournaments. Those moments are special, and I treasure them deeply. I remain hopeful that I will get another call-up to the Super Eagles soon, but right now, my focus is on staying fit and playing regularly with my club, Rivers United.”

He emphasised his determination to keep pushing for selection.

“Representing Nigeria is always a huge honour, and it fills me with pride. I will keep working hard, because wearing the Super Eagles jersey is a dream I will never let go of.”

Advertisement

Advertisement