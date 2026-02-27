Focus on grassroots development - Former Super Eagles star urges NFF to be selective with foreign-born players

Former Super Eagles star urged the NFF and coach Eric Chelle to balance recruiting foreign-born players with providing meaningful opportunities to NPFL talents.

Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amuneke has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, to be selective in recruiting foreign-born players.

The former Barcelona star insisted that only the very best should be invited, while home-based talents are not neglected.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria finished third at AFCON|| imago

He made his position known amid reports that Chelle has secured commitments from defenders Felix Agu and Ryan Alebiosu, as well as Arthur Okonkwo, who currently plays for Wrexham A.F.C.

The Malian tactician is also reportedly in discussions with other eligible players, including London-born Emmanuel Fernandez, who features for Rangers F.C. and has pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria.

What Amuneke said

While welcoming quality additions, 1994 African Footballer of the Year Amuneke warned against losing focus on grassroots development.

“The focus should not just be on picking foreign-born players. We must be selective and go only for the best among them,” Amuneke told The PUNCH.

He added, “More importantly, we have to continue developing our youth here at home because they remain the foundation of this team.