Focus on grassroots development - Former Super Eagles star urges NFF to be selective with foreign-born players
Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amuneke has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, to be selective in recruiting foreign-born players.
The former Barcelona star insisted that only the very best should be invited, while home-based talents are not neglected.
He made his position known amid reports that Chelle has secured commitments from defenders Felix Agu and Ryan Alebiosu, as well as Arthur Okonkwo, who currently plays for Wrexham A.F.C.
The Malian tactician is also reportedly in discussions with other eligible players, including London-born Emmanuel Fernandez, who features for Rangers F.C. and has pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria.
What Amuneke said
While welcoming quality additions, 1994 African Footballer of the Year Amuneke warned against losing focus on grassroots development.
“The focus should not just be on picking foreign-born players. We must be selective and go only for the best among them,” Amuneke told The PUNCH.
He added, “More importantly, we have to continue developing our youth here at home because they remain the foundation of this team.
“Nigeria has never fallen short of players. If you develop what you have at the grassroots, you will see them grow. Spain believes in its youth; they develop them and allow them to grow.”