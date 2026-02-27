Advertisement

'He showed it with Nigeria' — Diego Simeone reveals one area Ademola Lookman must improve

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:32 - 27 February 2026
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has issued a new challenge to Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman after his explosive start to life in Spain.
Advertisement

Ademola Lookman completed his move from Atalanta to Atletico Madrid in January and has proven to be an excellent acquisition for the Spanish giants.

Advertisement

The former CAF Player of the Year has contributed 7 G+A in 7 games since arriving in the Spanish capital, and has proven a big hit with the players and fans.

Ademola Lookman celebrates in the Champions League.
Ademola Lookman celebrates in the Champions League.

However, despite Lookman's creativity and efficiency in attack, Atleti boss Diego Simeone believes the Nigerian forward can produce much more, especially on the defensive side of the game.

The Argentine tactician is known for defensive solidity and values attackers who are willing to fight for their teammates, chase lost causes, and defend from the front.

Advertisement

Diego Simeone demands more from Ademola Lookman

“Ademola Lookman arrived with great enthusiasm and desire to keep growing.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone|| Image credit: Imago
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago
Advertisement

"We need him to add defensive work to what he already gives us offensively, because he has that ability,” Simeone told a press conference ahead of his side’s league clash with Real Oviedo.

“He’s shown it with the Nigeria national team, and we need him in that role.”

Ademola Lookman celebrates with Julian Alvarez after his goal.
Ademola Lookman celebrates with Julian Alvarez after his goal.

Lookman has been used as a left-winger in an attacking 4-4-2, and a forward during his short time under Simeone, and the 27-year-old has shown he can thrive in a multitude of systems.

The former Leipzig forward was arguably the best player at AFCON 2025, creating, scoring, and tracking back to help Eric Chelle's Super Eagles win bronze in Morocco.

Advertisement

Simeone will be hoping Lookman can keep up his stellar attacking form against bottom club Oviedo this weekend. Atleti will be keen to leapfrog Villarreal into third place.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Asif Vali: Manager of British boxing legend bags 11-year jail term for sexual assault
Boxing
27.02.2026
What a shame: Manager of British boxing legend bags 11-year jail term for sexual assault
For me, he's the best — Akor Adams snubs Messi, Ronaldo, reveals true GOAT
Football
27.02.2026
For me, he's the best — Akor Adams snubs Messi, Ronaldo, reveals true GOAT
Nigerian duo dominate as Trabzonspor down Karagumruk to close gap on Galatasaray
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
Nigerian duo dominate as Trabzonspor down Karagumruk to close gap on Galatasaray
REPORT: CAF postpones 2026 WAFCON weeks before kick-off
Super Falcons
27.02.2026
REPORT: CAF postpones 2026 WAFCON weeks before kick-off
'He showed it with Nigeria' — Diego Simeone reveals one area Ademola Lookman must improve
Football
27.02.2026
'He showed it with Nigeria' — Diego Simeone reveals one area Ademola Lookman must improve
Super Eagles || Imago
Super Eagles
27.02.2026
Focus on grassroots development - Former Super Eagles star urges NFF to be selective with foreign-born players