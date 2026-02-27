'He showed it with Nigeria' — Diego Simeone reveals one area Ademola Lookman must improve

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has issued a new challenge to Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman after his explosive start to life in Spain.

Ademola Lookman completed his move from Atalanta to Atletico Madrid in January and has proven to be an excellent acquisition for the Spanish giants.

The former CAF Player of the Year has contributed 7 G+A in 7 games since arriving in the Spanish capital, and has proven a big hit with the players and fans.

Ademola Lookman celebrates in the Champions League.

However, despite Lookman's creativity and efficiency in attack, Atleti boss Diego Simeone believes the Nigerian forward can produce much more, especially on the defensive side of the game.

The Argentine tactician is known for defensive solidity and values attackers who are willing to fight for their teammates, chase lost causes, and defend from the front.

Diego Simeone demands more from Ademola Lookman

“Ademola Lookman arrived with great enthusiasm and desire to keep growing.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago

"We need him to add defensive work to what he already gives us offensively, because he has that ability,” Simeone told a press conference ahead of his side’s league clash with Real Oviedo.

“He’s shown it with the Nigeria national team, and we need him in that role.”

Ademola Lookman celebrates with Julian Alvarez after his goal.

Lookman has been used as a left-winger in an attacking 4-4-2, and a forward during his short time under Simeone, and the 27-year-old has shown he can thrive in a multitude of systems.

The former Leipzig forward was arguably the best player at AFCON 2025, creating, scoring, and tracking back to help Eric Chelle's Super Eagles win bronze in Morocco.

