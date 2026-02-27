Advertisement

Super Eagles goalkeeper suspended over alleged match fixing

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:18 - 27 February 2026
Singida Black Stars suspended Super Eagles goalkeeper for three months while investigating match-fixing allegations.
Tanzanian Premier League side Singida Black Stars announced the suspension of two senior players, Khalid Aucho and Amas Obasogie, following disciplinary proceedings.

In an official statement issued by the club’s management, the suspensions were confirmed after a review by the Disciplinary Committee.

Obasogie faces investigation over allegations

The Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie was suspended for three months, pending an investigation into serious allegations of match-fixing.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for Bendel Insurance before moving to Tanzania, is currently under review as the club seeks to conduct what it described as a thorough and fair probe.

Singida Black Stars stressed that the temporary suspension is intended to “facilitate due process” and protect the integrity of the club while investigations are ongoing.

Also, Aucho, the 32-year-old captain of the Uganda national football team, has been sanctioned for what the club described as misconduct and absenteeism.

The midfielder, who joined Singida Black Stars in August 2025 on a three-year contract, will be barred from all club-related activities for the duration of the three-month suspension.

In its statement, Singida Black Stars reminded players and staff of the need to uphold discipline, accountability, and respect for the club’s values.

