Nigerian duo dominate as Trabzonspor down Karagumruk to close gap on Galatasaray

Paul Onuachu is almost expected to score now. What happened on Friday night in Trabzon was something nobody saw coming.

Trabzonspor defeated Fatih Karagumruk 3-1 on Friday night, and while Paul Onuachu's 17th goal of the season continued his relentless march toward the Super Lig Golden Boot, it was Chibuike Nwaiwu who had the stadium and Nigerian football talking long after the final whistle.

Nwaiwu, 22 years old, uncapped, and largely unknown, delivered the kind of performance that stops coaches mid-scroll and reaches for a notepad.

A defensive masterclass capped by a brace, one hundred percent passing accuracy, and a goal-saving block followed, minutes later, by a goal at the other end.

If Eric Chelle was not watching, somebody needs to send him the footage immediately.

Onuachu: The expected extraordinary

There is something almost unfair about how naturally Onuachu scores headers. 20 minutes in, Ozan Tufan delivered a pinpoint cross from the right.

17th goal of the season. Golden Boot lead extended. Another match, another reminder that Turkish defenders have not yet found an answer to the simplest question in football, how do you stop a man who wins every aerial duel?

Onuachu's impact extended beyond the goal. His physical presence pinned Karagumruk's backline deep throughout the first half, creating the pockets of space that Trabzonspor's midfield exploited repeatedly. He is not just scoring goals this season. He is reshaping matches around his presence.

Nwaiwu: Where did this come from?

The story of the night, though, belonged entirely to Chibuike Nwaiwu, who joined the Super Lig side in January.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who has made the transition from defensive midfielder to the heart of Trabzonspor's backline, was extraordinary from the first whistle to the last.

In the 19th minute, with Karagumruk threatening, Nwaiwu produced a goal-saving block that kept the scoreline level. One minute later, Onuachu scored at the other end.

That sequence alone, a block and a goal in sixty seconds, captured the energy Nwaiwu brought to this performance. But there was so much more.

116 touches. 99 passes completed at 100% accuracy. Eight ball recoveries. Eight duels contested. Two successful tackles.

A defensive performance so commanding that Karagumruk's attackers spent most of the evening looking for an alternative route to goal because the direct one was firmly closed.

And then, two minutes into the second half, Nwaiwu did something centre-backs are not supposed to do. He scored.

Staying forward from a set piece, he found himself in the right place at exactly the right moment as Tufan, delivering his second assist of the night, picked him out at the back post.

The finish was composed, certain, and completely at odds with the idea that this was a defender scoring an opportunistic goal. It looked like someone who had done this before.

He had not. But on Friday night in Trabzon, nobody could tell the difference.

Nigerian Kings of Turkish football

Step back and consider the bigger picture for a moment. Victor Osimhen leads Galatasaray's Champions League charge from the front. Paul Onuachu sits atop the Super Lig scoring charts with 17 goals. And now Chibuike Nwaiwu is announcing himself as one of the league's most complete defenders.

Victor Osimhen with his man of the match award.

Nigerian footballers are not just present in Turkish football. They are dominating it.

Trabzonspor's victory moves them to within four points of league leaders Galatasaray, who admittedly hold a game in hand and keeps their UEFA Champions League qualification push firmly on track. For a club with the ambitions of the Black Sea Storm, every point in this run-in matters enormously.

Friday night delivered three of them. And in delivering them, introduced a name that Nigerian football supporters will want to remember.

The message to Chelle

Eric Chelle has a Four-Nation Tournament in Jordan next month. He has a squad to finalise, positions to fill, and decisions to make about which players deserve the opportunity to represent the Super Eagles on the international stage.

Chibuike Nwaiwu has never been capped. After Friday night, that situation deserves a serious second look.

Eric Chelle is still Nigeria coach and could hand Nwaiwu his first cap. || Imago

A young defender who can dominate aerial duels, complete passes at 100% accuracy, make goal-saving blocks, and score from set pieces is not a player who should be waiting indefinitely for an international phone call.

