REPORT: CAF postpones 2026 WAFCON weeks before kick-off
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly postponed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which was initially scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3.
The tournament in Morocco, will feature an expanded 16-team lineup, and serves as qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The decision was reportedly taken during a meeting held on Friday, February 27, less than three weeks before the tournament’s planned kick-off.
Comme annoncé, la CAN féminine 2026 est bien reportée— Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) February 27, 2026
La CAF va officialiser bientôt la nouvelle à trois semaines de la compétition, ce qui est lunaire et un énorme manque de respect envers les joueuses/staff https://t.co/8bkKTCbLx0
Speculation about a possible postponement had been circulating for weeks. The uncertainty gained traction following remarks made by South Africa’s vice-minister and the noticeable lack of formal communication from CAF.