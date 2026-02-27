Advertisement

REPORT: CAF postpones 2026 WAFCON weeks before kick-off

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:56 - 27 February 2026
A 10th WAFCON for Super Falcons.
CAF has reportedly postponed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations just weeks before kick-off.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly postponed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which was initially scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3.

Super Falcons players || Imago

The tournament in Morocco, will feature an expanded 16-team lineup, and serves as qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The decision was reportedly taken during a meeting held on Friday, February 27, less than three weeks before the tournament’s planned kick-off.

Speculation about a possible postponement had been circulating for weeks. The uncertainty gained traction following remarks made by South Africa’s vice-minister and the noticeable lack of formal communication from CAF.

However, the defending champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, are preparing for a double-header friendly against Cameroon.

