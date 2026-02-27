Age verification required
For me, he's the best — Akor Adams snubs Messi, Ronaldo, reveals true GOAT
The GOAT debate has raged for decades, with older generations favouring the likes of Diego Maradona and Pele. At the same time, modern-day football has been shaped largely by the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo.
However, Super Eagles forward Akor Adams believes there should be another name in the mix, a man he describes as the best he has ever watched.
Speaking in a recent interview with SportyTV, the Sevilla striker was asked directly about his greatest of all time. Without hesitation, Adams pointed to Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário.
"Honestly, there's no player I fancy like Ronaldo Nazario. For me, he's the best football player I have watched," he said.
"I feel something when I watch him, and he is the greatest of all time for me."
Adams sentiment is also echoed by legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho, who called the Brazilian icon the best player he had ever seen.
Mourinho worked with Ronaldo during his single season at Barcelona, helping Sir Bobby Robson's side win the Copa del Rey, Cup Winners' Cup, and Supercopa de Espana.
The Benfica manager said, "Ronaldo is the best football player that I have ever seen on a pitch.
"I think injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible But that talent this guy had at 19 years old was something incredible.
"The 59-year-old added: "Not with a career like Cristiano or Messi, 15 years at the top - every day but he was a natural talent, incredible."