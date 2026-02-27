Advertisement

What a shame: Manager of British boxing legend bags 11-year jail term for sexual assault

David Ben
David Ben 21:39 - 27 February 2026
Asif Vali: Manager of British boxing legend bags 11-year jail term for sexual assault
The longtime manager of the British veteran boxer has been jailed for sex crimes.
A former manager of boxing superstar Amir Khan has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of a string of serious sex offences against a woman.

Asif Vali, 56, was found guilty at Bolton Crown Court in December of two counts of exposure, two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

Amir Khan's former manager Asid Vali

He denied all charges but a jury convicted him following a trial. Vali will serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being released on licence, and he has also been handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

What happened?

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Nicholas Clarke KC described Vali’s actions as “the most disgusting behaviour”.

According to The Sun, the judge told the court that by the age of 46 Vali enjoyed “the trappings of a successful life” and had gained significant standing in the local community through his association with Amir Khan.

“Unfortunately she was afraid of you and felt unable to report it,” the judge said, addressing Vali directly.

“She knows what you know – that she offered you no encouragement at all. Hopefully these proceedings will bring some closure knowing that she has been listened to, heard and believed.”

Amir Khan's former manager Asid Vali | Getty

Asif Vali served as Amir Khan’s manager during a critical phase of his boxing career, having known him since 2001.

Following his conviction for serious sexual offences, reports indicate Vali used the reputation gained from his association with Khan to mask his criminal activities.

