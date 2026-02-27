What a shame: Manager of British boxing legend bags 11-year jail term for sexual assault

The longtime manager of the British veteran boxer has been jailed for sex crimes.

A former manager of boxing superstar Amir Khan has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of a string of serious sex offences against a woman.

Asif Vali, 56, was found guilty at Bolton Crown Court in December of two counts of exposure, two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

He denied all charges but a jury convicted him following a trial. Vali will serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being released on licence, and he has also been handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

What happened?

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Nicholas Clarke KC described Vali’s actions as “the most disgusting behaviour”.

According to The Sun, the judge told the court that by the age of 46 Vali enjoyed “the trappings of a successful life” and had gained significant standing in the local community through his association with Amir Khan.

“Unfortunately she was afraid of you and felt unable to report it,” the judge said, addressing Vali directly.

“She knows what you know – that she offered you no encouragement at all. Hopefully these proceedings will bring some closure knowing that she has been listened to, heard and believed.”

Asif Vali served as Amir Khan’s manager during a critical phase of his boxing career, having known him since 2001.