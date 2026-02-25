Advertisement

Super Falcons camp opens as Ajibade, Okobi headline early arrivals for Cameroon friendlies

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:25 - 25 February 2026
Super Falcons of Nigeria against hosts Morocco in the WAFCON final.
Eleven Super Falcons players, including Rasheedat Ajibade and Ngozi Okobi, have arrived in camp ahead of two friendly matches against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses.
Advertisement

Preparations are in full swing as the Super Falcons opened camp with eleven players reporting ahead of their two-match friendly series against Cameroon.

Advertisement
Super Falcons players || Imago

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade is among the early arrivals, alongside experienced midfielder Ngozi Okobi and dynamic midfielder Christy Ucheibe.

They are joined in camp by Glory Ogbonna, Gift Monday, Joy Omewa, and Oloko Fatima.

Advertisement

Fresh faces boost the squad

Two notable additions have also been confirmed in camp. Israel-based midfielder Esther Onyenezide and FC Robo forward Favour Nkwocha were not part of the initial public announcement but have linked up with the team.

Defender Oluwatosin Demehin and Precious Christopher complete the list of players currently in camp.

More players are expected to join the squad before the first official training session, scheduled for 4:30 PM.

Advertisement
Super Falcons players against Benin in Abeokkuta. Image: Pooja X
Super Falcons players against Benin in Abeokkuta. Image: Pooja X

The first friendly match will take place in Yaounde on February 28th, with the second match scheduled for March 3rd.

The double-header is expected to provide valuable competitive minutes as Nigeria continues preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Nigeria will head into WAFCON in Morocco as defending champions, aiming to secure a record-extending 11th continental title. Drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Football
25.02.2026
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Inigo Martinez || Image credit: Al Nassr Zone
Football
25.02.2026
Al Najma vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo scores, ex-Barcelona star hits brace as Faris Najd return to first place
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Football
25.02.2026
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Lifestyle
25.02.2026
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Football
25.02.2026
‘Congratulations’ - Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina
Football
25.02.2026
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina