Super Falcons camp opens as Ajibade, Okobi headline early arrivals for Cameroon friendlies

Super Falcons of Nigeria against hosts Morocco in the WAFCON final.

Eleven Super Falcons players, including Rasheedat Ajibade and Ngozi Okobi, have arrived in camp ahead of two friendly matches against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses.

Preparations are in full swing as the Super Falcons opened camp with eleven players reporting ahead of their two-match friendly series against Cameroon.

Super Falcons players || Imago

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade is among the early arrivals, alongside experienced midfielder Ngozi Okobi and dynamic midfielder Christy Ucheibe.

11 Super Falcons have touched down as preparations begin for our #WAFCON2026 pre-tournament double header against Cameroon.#TheQueens #SuperFalcons pic.twitter.com/tdvFhXEjsQ — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) February 25, 2026

They are joined in camp by Glory Ogbonna, Gift Monday, Joy Omewa, and Oloko Fatima.

Fresh faces boost the squad

Two notable additions have also been confirmed in camp. Israel-based midfielder Esther Onyenezide and FC Robo forward Favour Nkwocha were not part of the initial public announcement but have linked up with the team.

Defender Oluwatosin Demehin and Precious Christopher complete the list of players currently in camp.

More players are expected to join the squad before the first official training session, scheduled for 4:30 PM.

Super Falcons players against Benin in Abeokkuta. Image: Pooja X

The first friendly match will take place in Yaounde on February 28th, with the second match scheduled for March 3rd.

The double-header is expected to provide valuable competitive minutes as Nigeria continues preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Nigeria will head into WAFCON in Morocco as defending champions, aiming to secure a record-extending 11th continental title. Drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi.

