Report: Griezmann to join Lionel Messi's rivals after Lookman's Atletico explosion
Legendary France forward Antoine Griezmann, a World Cup winner and Atletico Madrid legend, is closing in on a move to Orlando City, who hold his MLS discovery rights and are targeting him for their open Designated Player spot.
According to The Athletic, Orlando have held extensive discussions with Griezmann's representatives, with the club's general manager making multiple trips to Spain.
The Florida club are hopeful of sealing the deal before the MLS primary transfer window closes on March 26, 2026, though no agreement has been finalised.
Griezmann close to MLS move
Griezmann's contract at Atletico runs until 2027, but he has long expressed interest in MLS, citing his affinity for American sports and culture.
The potential switch would see Griezmann line up against Messi and Inter Miami, turning rivals in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando, who finished ninth last season and have never won MLS Cup, view the two-time Ballon d'Or finalist as a transformative signing, potentially activating a €25 million release clause that would rank among the league's biggest fees.
Ademola Lookman's arrival catalyst for Griezmann exit?
Ademola Lookman's January arrival from Atalanta for around €40 million has added dynamism and depth to Atletico's attack.
The Nigerian has made an instant impact, scoring and assisting in his debut Copa del Rey rout of Real Betis (including setting up Griezmann), and contributing four goals and three assists across competitions in his first 7 games.
This attacking explosion has bolstered Simeone's options alongside Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, making Griezmann's potential exit more feasible as the club transitions while chasing silverware in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League.