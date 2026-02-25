Real Madrid vs Benfica: Mbappe and 4 key players will be missing from UCL playoffs clash

Real Madrid have suffered a major hit ahead of their Champions League clash against Benfica.

Real Madrid will host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of their knockout playoff, carrying a fragile 1-0 advantage later today, and will have to do it without major big hitters.

Los Blancos have released their squad list for the match against the Portuguese opposition, and it confirmed the reports which ruled out Kylian Mbappé's availability for the game. It also confirmed the absence of Jude Bellingham, Raul Asencio, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo and long-term absentee Eder Militao.

Benfica’s chances boosted

Despite the deficit from the first leg, Benfica’s chances are significantly boosted by Real Madrid's severely depleted squad. Alvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s head coach, will be navigating the second leg without a staggering amount of his core starting XI, as stated.

Star forward Mbappé was officially ruled out just hours before the match due to knee pain, joining a medical list that already includes injured midfield engine Bellingham and star defender Éder Militão.

Furthermore, forward Rodrygo and defender Asencio are entirely unavailable as they serve suspensions carrying over from infractions against the same opposition during the league phase.

This injury crisis leaves Real Madrid highly vulnerable against a motivated Benfica side that already proved they can dismantle the Spanish giants, having previously defeated them 4-2 during the competition's league phase.

Benfica’s absences

The tension surrounding tonight's fixture is palpable following a chaotic first leg in Lisbon on February 17, where Vinícius Júnior scored the decisive goal in the 50th minute.