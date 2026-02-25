Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Mbappe and 4 key players will be missing from UCL playoffs clash
Real Madrid will host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of their knockout playoff, carrying a fragile 1-0 advantage later today, and will have to do it without major big hitters.
Los Blancos have released their squad list for the match against the Portuguese opposition, and it confirmed the reports which ruled out Kylian Mbappé's availability for the game. It also confirmed the absence of Jude Bellingham, Raul Asencio, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo and long-term absentee Eder Militao.
Benfica’s chances boosted
Despite the deficit from the first leg, Benfica’s chances are significantly boosted by Real Madrid's severely depleted squad. Alvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s head coach, will be navigating the second leg without a staggering amount of his core starting XI, as stated.
Star forward Mbappé was officially ruled out just hours before the match due to knee pain, joining a medical list that already includes injured midfield engine Bellingham and star defender Éder Militão.
Furthermore, forward Rodrygo and defender Asencio are entirely unavailable as they serve suspensions carrying over from infractions against the same opposition during the league phase.
📋✅ ¡Nuestros convocados!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 25, 2026
🆚 @SLBenfica pic.twitter.com/kYcAnXtqNy
This injury crisis leaves Real Madrid highly vulnerable against a motivated Benfica side that already proved they can dismantle the Spanish giants, having previously defeated them 4-2 during the competition's league phase.
Benfica’s absences
The tension surrounding tonight's fixture is palpable following a chaotic first leg in Lisbon on February 17, where Vinícius Júnior scored the decisive goal in the 50th minute.
That match was heavily overshadowed by controversy when the referee had to activate UEFA's anti-racism protocol, halting play for 10 minutes, after Vinícius alleged that Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni called him a "monkey."
Consequently, UEFA has handed the 20-year-old Argentine a provisional one-match suspension, officially ruling him out of tonight's clash. Furthermore, Benfica will be without their manager, Jose Mourinho, as he must watch from the stands after receiving an 85th-minute red card for vociferous protesting in the first leg.