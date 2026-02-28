Ignoring NPFL stars could hurt Super Eagles’ future - AFCON winner warns NFF, Chelle

The 2013 AFCON winner has urged the NFF to include more NPFL players in the Super Eagles.

Former Nigeria international Azubuike Egwuekwe has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to prioritise the inclusion of standout performers from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) in the Super Eagles setup, warning that overlooking home-based talent could hinder the growth of the domestic game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles of Nigeria finished third at AFCON|| imago

What Egwueke said

Egwuekwe, a member of Nigeria’s victorious squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, expressed concern over what he described as the consistent marginalisation of players competing in the local league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What I keep saying is that the home-based players are being ignored, and that is not good for our football,” Egwuekwe told The Punch.

He added, “The more you encourage home-based players, the more the league grows. When you consistently leave them out, you are telling the world that Nigeria does not have a league.”

The former defender acknowledged the quality and exposure foreign-based professionals bring to the national team but insisted that the door must remain open for deserving NPFL stars.

“It does not have to be a majority, but at least two, three, or four players from the NPFL joining the professionals in camp is important. It encourages younger players coming up, knowing that if they perform well domestically, they can still make the Super Eagles,” he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on Nigeria’s historic continental triumph in 2013, Egwuekwe credited the late Stephen Keshi for demonstrating faith in locally based players. According to him, that bold approach played a significant role in securing the title.

“During our time, it was the home-based players who helped qualify Nigeria for major tournaments. Stephen Keshi proved what is possible when he took a gamble on local players at the 2013 AFCON, and Sunday Mba delivered the title,” he recalled.

Egwuekwe believes revitalising trust in the domestic league could strengthen Nigeria’s football foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement