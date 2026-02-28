Advertisement

Barcelona move closer to signing Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:55 - 28 February 2026
Marcus Rashford.©Goal
Barcelona are reportedly set to offer €30 million to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United after his impressive loan spell under Hansi Flick.
Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly stepping up plans to secure the long-term services of Marcus Rashford following his encouraging performances during his loan stint in Spain.

The England international made the switch from Manchester United last summer and has steadily grown into a key figure in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Operating across the front line, Rashford has delivered four goals and six assists, playing an important role as Barcelona continue their bid to defend the La Liga crown.

Reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo indicate that Barcelona are prepared to table an offer worth €30 million (£26 million) to make the move permanent. The structure of the proposed agreement would reportedly allow the Catalan side to spread payments across three years, easing the immediate financial burden.

Despite the positive momentum, the transfer is not yet fully sealed.

Discussions are still ongoing regarding the length of Rashford’s prospective contract, while the club must also ensure the deal aligns with La Liga’s financial control measures.

Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford celebrating a goal for Barcelona || Image credit: imago
Marcus Rashford celebrating his goal, embracing teammate Fermin Lopez during the Barcelona vs Olympiacos Champions League match. || Image credit: imago
Barcelona have previously faced registration challenges due to salary cap restrictions, making compliance a crucial step before final approval.

What Barcelona said

Sporting director Deco has openly expressed his admiration for the forward’s attitude and contribution since arriving at the club.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace vs Newcastle | Credit: IMAGO

“Rashford has shown great professionalism and commitment from day one,” Deco said.

He added, “He has experience at the highest level, and his quality is clear to see. We are very happy with what he has brought to the team.”

