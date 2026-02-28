Advertisement

PunterClash Launches in Nigeria, Introducing a New Era of Skill-Based Sports Contests and Social Gaming

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 07:53 - 28 February 2026
PunterClash has officially launched in Nigeria, ushering in a new era of skill-based sports contests and interactive social gaming designed to redefine sports entertainment.
Advertisement

At launch, the platform introduces its flagship product, OddScore, a competitive contest format that allows punters to compete against one another in skill-driven match prediction battles tied to structured prize pools. OddScore is built to reward top performers while maintaining fairness, transparency, and competitive integrity.

Advertisement

Designed to transform how fans engage with sports, PunterClash enables users to participate in free-to-play and sponsored contests by predicting match outcomes and performance metrics. The platform blends strategy, knowledge, and community interaction to create a more engaging and socially connected sports experience.

Beyond competition, PunterClash places a strong emphasis on responsible participation and user protection.

Speaking on the launch, Richard Owoyemi, Founder of PunterClash, explained that the platform was built from a long-standing vision to create a safer and more sustainable sports gaming environment.

“PunterClash was born from the dream of creating a sports gaming platform that protects users while still delivering excitement and competition. We have intentionally introduced safeguards such as account limits and responsible play controls to ensure users engage within healthy boundaries. Our goal is to redefine sports entertainment in a way that is fair, transparent, and sustainable for everyone involved.”

Advertisement

With a focus on skill-based competition, transparency in scoring, and structured prize pools, PunterClash aims to give users greater control over their experience while fostering a vibrant community of sports enthusiasts.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s evolving digital sports entertainment landscape, positioning PunterClash as a forward-thinking platform that blends innovation, competition, and responsibility.

About PunterClash

PunterClash is a skill-based sports contest and social gaming platform that enables users to compete in predictive sports challenges tied to prize pools. Built on fairness, transparency, and responsible engagement principles, the platform is designed to redefine how sports fans interact, compete, and win.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Galatasaray want Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to be teammates in Turkey || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles
28.02.2026
Revealed: Why Lookman could not join Osimhen at Galatasaray despite multiple pleas
GOAT effect: Almeria gain 3 million followers in one day after Ronaldo’s acquisition
Football
28.02.2026
GOAT effect: Almeria gain 3 million followers in one day after Ronaldo’s acquisition
Arsenal vs Wigan | Image credits: Imago
Football
28.02.2026
Arsenal are favourites to win Champions League after R16 draw according to Supercomputer
African football analyst calls for calm ahead of FIFA’s ruling
Football
28.02.2026
‘Everybody is waiting for the final whistle’ - African football analyst calls for calm ahead of FIFA’s ruling on Congo DR
NFF gives update on ex-Arsenal goalkeeper’ switch
Football
28.02.2026
‘The process is still ongoing’ - NFF gives update on ex-Arsenal goalkeeper’ switch to Super Eagles
South African journalist reveals reason Man United ruled out Osimhen move
Football
28.02.2026
‘They are reluctant to sign African players’ - South African journalist reveals reason Man United ruled out Osimhen move