Nigeria vs Cameroon: 'No Pressure' - Nnadozie sends strong message ahead of Super Falcons, Indomitable Lionesses clash
Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has dismissed suggestions that Nigeria’s status as African champions adds extra pressure ahead of their international friendlies against Cameroon in Yaoundé.
The highly rated shot-stopper spoke confidently as Nigeria gears up for a double-header against the Cameroon.
The fixtures, set for Saturday and March 3, form part of Nigeria’s build-up to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
What Nnadozie said
Nnadozie, a three-time CAF Goalkeeper of the Year, described the mood in camp as focused and united since the squad regrouped.
She said, “It feels very good. It’s always amazing to be with the girls again. We’re focused, and that’s all.
“The last time we played against them, we won. But being friendly and on their home soil, they will want to come out very hard and prove a point. We have to stay focused.”
The former Rivers Angels goalkeeper also revealed that preparations have been intense, with the technical crew pushing the squad to maintain high standards.
“The team has been training really well. The coaches have been doing everything they can to put the girls in shape. Tomorrow we’ll go out there, give our best, learn from the game, and stay positive,” Nnadozie noted.
Addressing expectations that often come with representing Africa’s most decorated women’s national team, the 25-year-old insisted the players are not weighed down by pressure.
She added, “Honestly, we are not under any pressure at all. We’ve worked so hard over the years to be where we are today. There are so many teams working hard to be in this position, and respect to all of them. But there’s no pressure.”
Instead, she emphasised that the team’s focus remains on steady growth and long-term success rather than short-term recognition.
“We just keep going one game at a time, one training session at a time. The only thing we’re trying to do is learn as a team and grow as a team. There’s something we want to build in this team. It might take one year, two, three. But it’s one step at a time.”
Meanwhile, CAF has reportedly postponed the 2026 WAFCON, which was initially scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3.