Wolves vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips: Reds out for revenge after upset

This FA Cup fifth-round clash at Molineux comes just three days after these sides met in the Premier League, where Wolves pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (20th in PL) are enjoying a transformative week under Rob Edwards, having beaten both Aston Villa and Liverpool in quick succession. They now aim to reach the quarter-finals by taking down the Reds for the second time in 72 hours.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are desperate for Red Revenge, though Arne Slot’s side has struggled for consistency away from home, losing their last two FA Cup matches on the road.

With a Champions League trip to Galatasaray looming, the Reds must balance squad rotation with the need to keep their silverwear hopes alive.

Selection Market Odds Confidence Primary Tip Both Teams to Score (BTTS) 1.70 High Value Bet Liverpool to Win & BTTS 2.75 Medium Long Shot Hugo Ekitike to Score 2.00 Low

*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting

Both Teams to Score

Statistically, this is the standout play. Each of the last four meetings between these two clubs has seen both teams find the net.

Wolves have found a fearless attacking spark recently, scoring twice against both Villa and Liverpool this week.

Liverpool’s defense, likely featuring some rotation in goal and at full-back, has struggled to keep clean sheets on the road, conceding in 18 of their last 20 away fixtures.

Liverpool to Win & BTTS

While Wolves are in a purple patch, but Liverpool rarely lose to the same opponent twice in a week.

Slot is expected to demand a reaction to Tuesday's demoralizing defeat, and Liverpool’s depth, even with a long injury list, remains superior to a Wolves side that is still fighting a desperate battle against relegation.

We expect a high-scoring encounter where Liverpool’s quality eventually tells.

Hugo Ekitike to Score

With Alexander Isak sidelined until April, Hugo Ekitike has become the focal point of the Liverpool attack.

The Frenchman ended a goal drought against West Ham and provided two assists in his last two outings.

He is the primary target for a Liverpool side that averages nearly 18 attempts per game.

Against a Wolves backline that has conceded 15 goals in their last six home games, Ekitike at 2.00 offers great value for anytime goalscorer

Predicted lineups

Wolves (3-5-1-1)

Jose Sa; Dohery, Santiago Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Mane, Andre, Joao Gomes, Moller Wolfe; Angel Gomes; Armstrong

Team News

Rob Edwards has a near full-strength squad. Enso Gonzalez remains the only long-term absentee. Midweek hero Andre is expected to start again in the heart of midfield.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1)

Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike

Team News