Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips: Los Blancos looking to halt losing streak

This La Liga Matchday 27 fixture at the Abanca Balaídos finds Real Madrid in a state of emergency, and here are the predictions and betting tips.

After back-to-back league defeats against Osasuna and Getafe, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side has fallen four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Celta Vigo (6th) are in their best form in a while, having secured two consecutive wins to break the 40-point barrier earlier than any season since 2016.

With Los Blancos missing almost their entire preferred starting XI due to a catastrophic injury and suspension crisis, the stage is set for a massive upset in Galicia.

Selection Market Odds Confidence Primary Tip Celta Vigo or Draw (Double Chance) 1.66 High Value Bet Celta Vigo to Win 3.39 Medium Long Shot Ferran Jutgla to Score Anytime 3.25 Low

*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting

Celta Vigo or Draw

Real Madrid is currently down to the bare bones. They travel to Vigo without Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo (ACL), while a number of defenders are also sidelined.

Celta, by contrast, has won four of their last five at home and already beat Madrid 2-0 at the Bernabeu earlier this season. Given Madrid’s morale and depleted squad, Celta avoiding defeat is the most logical play.

Celta Vigo to Win

For those seeking higher value, the straight home win is tempting. Celta has reached the 40-point mark in record time and is pushing for a European spot.

Real Madrid lost their last away games and have struggled to create chances without their primary creative trio.

If Celta can exploit a makeshift Madrid backline, they could secure their first home league double over Real since 1999.

Ferran Jutgla to score anytime

Ex-Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla has found his rhythm in Vigo, netting the crucial equalizer against Girona last weekend.

With Real Madrid likely starting a central defensive partnership of Antonio Rudiger and a barely-fit Raul Asencio, Jutgla’s movement between the lines will be a constant threat. He has a knack for big-game goals, and against a disoriented Madrid defense, 3.25 represents excellent value.

Predicted lineups

Celta Vigo (3-4-3)

Radu; Rodriguez, Aidoo, Dominguez; Mingueza, Roman, Moriba, Carreira; Jutgla, Iglesias, Alvarez

Team News

Claudio Giraldez is set to be without Marcos Alonso, Carl Starfelt and Pablo Duran due to injury. Iago Aspas is expected to start on the bench as an impact sub, while Borja Iglesias is available after serving suspension last time out.

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G Garcia, Vinicius

Team News

There is a total crisis for Arbeloa ro deal right now, with Mbappe, Dani Ceballos, Bellingham and Eder Militao all injured. The most devastaing injury news is about Rodrygo, who is set for a seven-month spell on the sidelines due to a serious knee injury.

Franco Mastantuono is suspended following his red card against Getafe, while Raul Asencio and David Alaba are doubts.

