“I don’t know who that is” — Arsenal star Bukayo Saka leaves Nigerian singer Tems in shock

Bukayo Saka and Tems teamed up for a cross-cultural collaboration in Arsenal’s new series.

In a light-hearted studio encounter that has delighted fans across football and music spheres, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Grammy-winning songstress Tems teamed up for a collaboration no one saw coming.

However, the Arsenal star left the ‘Raindance’ singer in absolute shock, after admitting to not knowing who Celine Dion is.

What happened?

The moment, captured in a viral clip from Arsenal’s new show “The Link-Up,” also featured Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz, known for his collaborations with Tems.

Tems x Bukayo Saka | Credit: X/@Arsenal

A viral clip from the episode depicts Saka and Tems in the famous Abbey Road Studios, London.

Tems: I loved Celine Dion



Bukayo Saka: I don’t know who that is pic.twitter.com/6iwN0DSXeS — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) March 5, 2026

Tems was quizzed by Saka about who her musical idol was growing up, for which the singer named Canadian icon Celine Dion. However, her response was met with Saka’s honest confession: “I don’t know who that is,” leaving Tems visibly in shock.

Celine Dion is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time.

Celine Dion | Getty

A five-time Grammy winner, she is renowned for her powerful ballads such as “My Heart Will Go On” from the iconic Titanic soundtrack, “Because You Loved Me,” “The Power of Love,” amongst several other hits.

During the same episode Tems asks: “Is music something that is a part of your day-to-day thing?”, before Saka responds: “I listen to a lot of Afrobeats. Like yourself, like Asake, Burna Boy and stuff like this.”

Credit: The Link Up with Bukayo Saka via Arsenal.com

This exchange portrays Saka crediting Tems as part of his musical influences alongside other Afrobeats stars, contrasting his unfamiliarity with Celine Dion.

The brief interaction underscores a cultural or generational divide, amplified by Saka’s sincerity.

GuiltyBeatz, the Grammy-winning producer behind much of Tems’ debut album Born in the Wild (2024) and her 2021 EP If Orange Was a Place, was present as a key collaborator.

The clip stems from Episode I of “The Link-Up: a Bukayo Saka show,” streamed on The Arsenal app, where Saka hosts interdisciplinary discussions with cultural figures to explore parallels between studio creativity and on-pitch performance.

This interaction represents a cross-cultural collaboration, fusing Nigerian heritage, shared by Saka and Tems, with British football culture and West African musical innovation.

Internet reacts to Saka’s not knowing who Celine Dion is

Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal for Arsenal. (Photo Credit: Premier League)

The online response was swift and humorous, with users on social media platforms buzzing over Saka’s admission.

On the X platform, many expressed shock while others drew laughs from potential mix-ups, such as confusing Celine Dion with a track by Nigerian artist Zinoleesky.

One comment read: “Saka doesn’t know celin Dion???? Wow.”

One other user joked: “She actually meant Celine Dion by Zinoleesky.”

Another echoed Saka’s unfamiliarity, saying “Omo same here I dont know celine dion”

Meanwhile, supporters praised his honesty: “Saka is just being sincere, must of these big celebrities don’t actually know themselves.”

Playful jabs surfaced too, with one user who quipped: “Nobody knows saka too.”

Saka’s impressive season so far

Saka scores Arsenal's winning goal || Imago

Amidst the off-pitch buzz, Saka remains a pivotal figure for Arsenal in the 2025/26 campaign.

The 24-year-old has featured in 26 Premier League fixtures, netting six goals and registering five assists.

In all competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup, Saka has played 37 games, scoring nine goals and creating seven assists.