From Lagos to North London: Tems and Bukayo Saka's creative crossover sparks frenzy

Nigeria's Grammy-winning songstress and Arsenal's Starboy have sparked reactions following a surprise studio session.

Grammy-winning singer Tems and Arsenal’s leading superstar Bukayo Saka were spotted collaborating at the world-renowned Abbey Road Studios on March 2, 2026.

This surprise union, teased in a video shared by Arsenal F.C. on social media was simply captioned "Landing soon", marking a significant cultural moment for fans of both the 'Starboy' and the 'Soulstress'.

What's the gist?

The studio session is the latest chapter in a friendship that has been building since early 2025.

Tems posted a picture of her and Ayra Starr watching Arsenal vs Wolves at Emirates Stadium on February 22nd, 2025 || Image credit: Tems Instagram story

Bukayo Saka poses with Tems and Ayra Starr | Credit: X

Fast forward to March 2026, Tems and Saka have moved from the sidelines to the recording desk.

In the viral clip, Tems is seen playfully taking the lead behind the microphone, asking Saka if he is "ready" before they dive into what appears to be a creative production session.

Tems x Bukayo Saka | Credit: X/@Arsenal

While it remains unclear if Saka will be making a musical debut or if the session is for a branded campaign, the energy in the room suggests a unique fusion of music and sport.

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions on X, with eagerly anticipating the big reveal.

See some reactions below:

This boy is the face of the franchise. He has always been 🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/Zd1ARsiUPE — Moduroti Dada (@moduroti92) March 3, 2026

I can't wait to see what you guys cooked in the studio. — Victor Embaga (@mrV_embaga) March 2, 2026

Saka and Tems might actually cook something special — Tino Zaza (@TinoZaza_) March 3, 2026

Tems and Saka ....



Saka might get a grammy before a Ballon Dor podium finish 😂😂 — Salami Olamide Oluwalomuyiwa (@Sir_Lammy) March 2, 2026

Is she an Arsenal fan ???? — Arsenal X-tra (@Ar_senalXtra_) March 2, 2026

Tems x Saka at Abbey Road?

Naija to the world + North London forever ⚡️🔴

This is the kind of magic that happens when talent meets discipline. Let's gooo🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Uduak | Productivity & Mindset (@PetitUdy) March 2, 2026

A legacy of "Naija" influence: From Odumodublvck to Declan Rice

This collaboration follows a blueprint established by Arsenal's deep-rooted history with Nigerian music.

A landmark moment in this relationship occurred in July 2023, when Arsenal used the hit single 'Declan Rice' by Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck to officially announce the signing of the Three Lions midfielder.

Odumodublvck teamed up with Declan Rice in 2023 when he transferred to Arsenal | Instagram

The track, which became a global sensation, saw its streams surge by over 200% following Rice's standout performances, illustrating the commercial power of the Arsenal-Nigeria connection.

Arsenal’s embrace of Nigerian culture is no accident; the club has long been a favorite in West Africa, bolstered by legends like Super Eagles hero Nwankwo Kanu.

Today, this affinity is reflected in the club's modern identity, evidenced by Saka’s own childhood love for Afrobeats classics like 'Oleku', as well as the inclusion of artists like Falz, Banky W, and MI Abaga as prominent supporters.

By bringing Tems and Saka together at Abbey Road, Arsenal is once again bridging the gap between North London and Lagos, proving that football and Afrobeats share the same global stage.

What next for Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta says the Premier League is a long marathon.

On the pitch, Arsenal push ahead in their bid to end their 22-year wait for a Premier League title and secure their first-ever Champions League trophy.

Currently sitting atop the domestic table, Mikel Arteta’s side has transitioned from challengers to favorites, bolstered by a stellar defensive record and a perfect run through the new European league phase.

The club’s strategic summer signings and contract extensions for core stars like Saka signal a clear intent to establish a period of sustained dominance at the pinnacle of world football.

Following their recent 2-1 victory over Chelsea, the Gunners are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table when they travel to the Amex to face Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, March 4.

