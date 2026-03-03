Advertisement

From Lagos to North London: Tems and Bukayo Saka's creative crossover sparks frenzy

David Ben
David Ben 13:56 - 03 March 2026
Tems and Bukayo Saka's creative crossover sparks frenzy
Nigeria's Grammy-winning songstress and Arsenal's Starboy have sparked reactions following a surprise studio session.
Advertisement

Grammy-winning singer Tems and Arsenal’s leading superstar Bukayo Saka were spotted collaborating at the world-renowned Abbey Road Studios on March 2, 2026.

Advertisement

This surprise union, teased in a video shared by Arsenal F.C. on social media was simply captioned "Landing soon", marking a significant cultural moment for fans of both the 'Starboy' and the 'Soulstress'.

What's the gist?

The studio session is the latest chapter in a friendship that has been building since early 2025.

Tems posted a picture of her and Ayra Starr watching Arsenal vs Wolves at Emirates Stadium on February 22nd, 2025 || Image credit: Tems Instagram story
Advertisement

In February 2025, Tems and fellow artist Ayra Starr were special guests at the Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal face West Ham. Following the match, Saka presented the Afrobeats stars with personalized Arsenal jerseys.

Bukayo Saka poses with Tems and Ayra Starr | Credit: X

Fast forward to March 2026, Tems and Saka have moved from the sidelines to the recording desk.

In the viral clip, Tems is seen playfully taking the lead behind the microphone, asking Saka if he is "ready" before they dive into what appears to be a creative production session.

Tems x Bukayo Saka | Credit: X/@Arsenal
Advertisement

While it remains unclear if Saka will be making a musical debut or if the session is for a branded campaign, the energy in the room suggests a unique fusion of music and sport.

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions on X, with eagerly anticipating the big reveal.

See some reactions below:

Advertisement
Advertisement

A legacy of "Naija" influence: From Odumodublvck to Declan Rice

This collaboration follows a blueprint established by Arsenal's deep-rooted history with Nigerian music.

A landmark moment in this relationship occurred in July 2023, when Arsenal used the hit single 'Declan Rice' by Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck to officially announce the signing of the Three Lions midfielder.

Odumodublvck teamed up with Declan Rice in 2023 when he transferred to Arsenal | Instagram

The track, which became a global sensation, saw its streams surge by over 200% following Rice's standout performances, illustrating the commercial power of the Arsenal-Nigeria connection.

Advertisement

Arsenal’s embrace of Nigerian culture is no accident; the club has long been a favorite in West Africa, bolstered by legends like Super Eagles hero Nwankwo Kanu.

Today, this affinity is reflected in the club's modern identity, evidenced by Saka’s own childhood love for Afrobeats classics like 'Oleku', as well as the inclusion of artists like Falz, Banky W, and MI Abaga as prominent supporters.

By bringing Tems and Saka together at Abbey Road, Arsenal is once again bridging the gap between North London and Lagos, proving that football and Afrobeats share the same global stage.

What next for Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta says the Premier League is a long marathon.
Mikel Arteta says the Premier League is a long marathon.
Advertisement

On the pitch, Arsenal push ahead in their bid to end their 22-year wait for a Premier League title and secure their first-ever Champions League trophy.

Currently sitting atop the domestic table, Mikel Arteta’s side has transitioned from challengers to favorites, bolstered by a stellar defensive record and a perfect run through the new European league phase.

The club’s strategic summer signings and contract extensions for core stars like Saka signal a clear intent to establish a period of sustained dominance at the pinnacle of world football.

Following their recent 2-1 victory over Chelsea, the Gunners are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table when they travel to the Amex to face Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, March 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Bukayo Saka Sheffield Wednesday
Latest Videos
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Sports Gist
08.03.2023
THE HEAT: Should sportswomen earn equal pay as their male counterparts?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest | Image credits: Imago
Match Previews
03.03.2026
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
He must win — Lineker snubs Rice, Haaland, names 20 G/A star as Player of the Season
Premier League
03.03.2026
He must win — Lineker snubs Rice, Haaland, names 20 G/A star as Player of the Season
Brighton vs Arsenal
Match Previews
03.03.2026
Brighton vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Arsenal win again: FIFA refuse to change corner-kick laws despite ‘dark arts’ outcry
Football
03.03.2026
Arsenal win again: FIFA refuse to change corner-kick laws despite ‘dark arts’ outcry
Nigerian club breaks silence on alleged abduction of former player
Football
03.03.2026
Nigerian club breaks silence on alleged abduction of former player
Wolves vs Liverpool
Betting
03.03.2026
Momentum, Metrics, and Micro-Decisions: Strategic Parallels Between Live Sports Media and Instant Multiplier Gaming Systems