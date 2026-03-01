Advertisement

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners win battle of corners to go 5 points clear as Blues' red card nightmare continues

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:35 - 01 March 2026
Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.
Advertisement

A game of three corners saw Premier League leaders Arsenal defeat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Arteta's men dominate London derby

Advertisement

After Manchester City defeated Leeds 1-0 on Saturday night to cut the gap down to just two points, Arsenal were desperate to re-establish their advantage at the top.

They started the game in dominant fashion and took the lead in the 21st minute when William Saliba headed home after a clever flick from Gabriel.

Chelsea fought back and found a fortuitous equalizer on the stroke of half-time as Piero Hincapie inadvertently turned a Reece James cross into his own net.

The second half turned on another set-piece in the 66th minute, with Jurrien Timber heading in Declan Rice’s corner to restore the lead.

Advertisement

Chelsea’s afternoon collapsed shortly after when Pedro Neto was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli, marking the Blues' 9th red card of the season across all competitions.

Despite a late overhead kick from Joao Pedro being ruled out for offside, 10-man Chelsea couldn't find a way through, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side firmly in control of the title race.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
He wanted to injure me — Hazard blames ex-teammate for horror tackle that ended his career
Football
01.03.2026
He wanted to injure me — Hazard blames ex-teammate for horror tackle that ended his career
Man United fan Oshoala leads celebrations as Carrick's Reds storm into third
Premier League
01.03.2026
'Eyes on the Premier League' — Man United fan Oshoala leads celebrations as Carrick's Reds climb to third
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners win battle of corners to go 5 points clear as Blues' red card nightmare continues
Football
01.03.2026
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners win battle of corners to go 5 points clear as Blues' red card nightmare continues
Alex Iwobi: What Super Eagles star said after scoring ‘unique’ goal against Spurs
Football
01.03.2026
Alex Iwobi: What Super Eagles star said after scoring unique goal against Spurs
Barcelona suffer another major injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash
Football
01.03.2026
Barcelona suffer another major injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash
Iwobi's audacious strike gives Cottagers
Football
01.03.2026
Fulham vs Tottenham - Iwobi's audacious strike gives Cottagers three points against Spurs