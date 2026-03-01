Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners win battle of corners to go 5 points clear as Blues' red card nightmare continues

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

A game of three corners saw Premier League leaders Arsenal defeat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Arteta's men dominate London derby

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Manchester City defeated Leeds 1-0 on Saturday night to cut the gap down to just two points, Arsenal were desperate to re-establish their advantage at the top.

They started the game in dominant fashion and took the lead in the 21st minute when William Saliba headed home after a clever flick from Gabriel.

Chelsea fought back and found a fortuitous equalizer on the stroke of half-time as Piero Hincapie inadvertently turned a Reece James cross into his own net.

The second half turned on another set-piece in the 66th minute, with Jurrien Timber heading in Declan Rice’s corner to restore the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea’s afternoon collapsed shortly after when Pedro Neto was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli, marking the Blues' 9th red card of the season across all competitions.