Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners win battle of corners to go 5 points clear as Blues' red card nightmare continues
A game of three corners saw Premier League leaders Arsenal defeat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.
THREE. MASSIVE. POINTS. ✊ pic.twitter.com/s0n193ktrz— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 1, 2026
Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Arteta's men dominate London derby
After Manchester City defeated Leeds 1-0 on Saturday night to cut the gap down to just two points, Arsenal were desperate to re-establish their advantage at the top.
They started the game in dominant fashion and took the lead in the 21st minute when William Saliba headed home after a clever flick from Gabriel.
Chelsea fought back and found a fortuitous equalizer on the stroke of half-time as Piero Hincapie inadvertently turned a Reece James cross into his own net.
The second half turned on another set-piece in the 66th minute, with Jurrien Timber heading in Declan Rice’s corner to restore the lead.
Chelsea’s afternoon collapsed shortly after when Pedro Neto was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli, marking the Blues' 9th red card of the season across all competitions.
Despite a late overhead kick from Joao Pedro being ruled out for offside, 10-man Chelsea couldn't find a way through, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side firmly in control of the title race.