Alex Iwobi: What Super Eagles star said after scoring unique goal against Spurs

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 19:05 - 01 March 2026

Fulham midfielder scores for second consecutive Premier League game as Nigerian trio shine at Craven Cottage.
It was another sensational Sunday for Super Eagles stars at Fulham, who edged a struggling Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

But playmaker Alex Iwobi stole the spotlight once more, netting for the second straight Premier League game and piling pressure on Spurs' relegation battle.

Fulham vs Spurs in brief

Fulham dominated at Craven Cottage, turning Spurs interim boss Igor Tudor's tactics into a nightmare from the opening whistle.

The opener, Harry Wilson pounced on a loose ball to make it 1–0, after VAR waved play on despite a controversial push by Raul Jimenez on Radu Dragusin.

Iwobi's wonder-strike sealed a 2–0 halftime lead for the Cottagers before super-sub Richarlison gave the visitors a lifeline when he headed home an Archie Gray cross for Spurs.

However, the reinstated Bassey-led defence repelled a frantic late siege to ensure all the three points remained at the Cottage.

The Nigerian connection

In the form of his life, Iwobi doubled Fulham's lead in the 34th minute with a stunning first-time strike from the edge of the box. 

After a slick one-two with Harry Wilson, he unleashed a rocket that kissed the post and beat Guglielmo Vicario. He now boasts 4 goals and 3 assists this season.

Calvin Bassey, the defender, played a full 90 minutes of near-perfection, highlighted by a miraculous sliding block to deny Randal Kolo Muani in the first half. 

He nearly scored himself, volleying over from close range just before halftime, while Samuel Chukwueze, the sub,  entered in the 72nd minute for Wilson, the winger brought fresh legs and almost set up Iwobi for a third late on.

What Iwobi said after the match

Fulham's Nigerian hero reflected on the London derby win and spoke to the Premier League.

"Another London derby and it's a special moment when we play in front of our fans. We are grateful to get the result today. The result makes it look like a tight game but we feel like we controlled the game and had so many opportunities. We didn’t take them so it got a bit shaky towards the end but we were able to stay strong."

On his latest goal: "Unique,” he added. “I don’t think anyone else opens up the hip and hits it like that. When the ball was set back I only had one thought on my mind and I found the far corner. It is something I do in training so my team-mates aren’t surprised."

